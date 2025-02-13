New Data Center in Indonesia Further Expands Creatio’s Cloud Capabilities

Creatio is strengthening global infrastructure to support accelerated customer growth across Asia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, is expanding its presence in Indonesia with the launch of a new data center hosted by its partner Amazon Web Services (AWS). This move is part of Creatio’s global expansion strategy, driven by the massive demand for CRM and no-code solutions in the region. The new Jakarta-based data center enhances software performance and scalability for ASEAN customers, allowing them to leverage the nearest and most efficient hosting location to maximize system speed and productivity."The launch of our Jakarta data center brings Creatio Cloud closer to our Indonesian customers, providing them with a secure and scalable environment to fuel growth and innovation," said Yos Dappu, Regional Sales Director at Creatio. "Businesses can now keep their data local while leveraging the flexibility of the public cloud, ensuring compliance without compromising agility. This expansion further empowers organizations to automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate digital transformation with confidence."By partnering with leading public cloud providers such as AWS and Microsoft Azure, Creatio enables businesses to scale seamlessly, enter new markets, and maintain compliance with local data protection regulations—all while upholding security, reliability, and optimal performance. With this expansion, Creatio now operates ten data centers worldwide, including locations in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. This global footprint gives customers flexibility of choosing how and where they want to run their Creatio applications, to achieve global scale and low latency access. This strategic approach reinforces regional compliance, security, and resilience, ensuring trusted, high-performance AI-native no-code solutions for customers worldwide.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.