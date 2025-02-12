CEO of Creatio Katherine Kostereva Recognized as the Top 50 Woman Leader in Software 

The Software Report lists the female leaders shaping the future of technology

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Katherine Kostereva, has been named in the Top 50 Women Leaders in Software of 2024 by The Software Report (TSR) for the 6th time since 2018. This year, Katherine secured the #1 spot for her leadership in empowering businesses to innovate freely by eliminating technical barriers in software development with Creatio’s AI-native no-code platform.The Software Report, a leading online publication providing market research and insights for software executives and professionals, recognizes these 2024 awardees at a time when the industry is changing at a pace never seen before. With artificial intelligence driving unprecedented innovation and more industries adopting software solutions to streamline operations, these leaders are shaping the future of technology.Under Katherine’s leadership, Creatio has achieved market-leading growth and continues to redefine the industry through AI and no-code innovation. Creatio’s commitment to product excellence - exemplified by the recent launch of Creatio Energy 8.2 - has earned the company recognition as a Leader and a Visionary by top analyst firms such as Gartner and Forrester, as well as some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.Katherine’s passion and dedication have earned her numerous accolades, including being recognized as a Top 50 Software CEO in 2024, selected as The Boston Business Journals’ 2024 Power 50: The Movement Makers, and more. She is also a co-author of the No-Code Playbook , a widely downloaded guide on no-code automation.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

