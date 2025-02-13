Creanord Advances Autonomous Networks with New Automated Recurring Anomaly Detection Feature Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks Anomaly Detection Proactively Identify Hardware Failures, Periodic Congestions, and Other Network Issues

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance monitoring and service assurance solutions, today announced the upcoming release of its new Automated Recurring Anomaly Detection feature for the PULScore system . This powerful new capability will be available in March 2025 and represents a significant advancement towards autonomous networks by automating the identification of infrequent anomalies caused by hardware failures, periodic congestion, and other network issues.The Automated Recurring Anomaly Detection feature leverages advanced algorithms to proactively identify and flag anomalies that occur repeatedly over time, even if they are infrequent or intermittent. This allows network operators to pinpoint underlying problems that might otherwise go unnoticed, leading to improved network reliability and performance. By automating this analysis, the feature reduces the burden on network operations teams and allows them to focus on more strategic initiatives.“I am incredibly proud of the team for developing this groundbreaking feature,” said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. “Automated Recurring Anomaly Detection is a significant step towards automating network operations and enabling predictive management. This capability empowers our customers to move beyond reactive troubleshooting and proactively address potential issues before they impact the services.”“The feature was developed in close co-operation with our key customer, ensuring it addresses their real-world needs and challenges,” added Petri Savilahti, Director of Product Management at Creanord. “We listened carefully to their feedback and incorporated it into the design, creating a solution that seamlessly integrates into their existing workflows and provides immediate value.”The key benefits of the Automated Recurring Anomaly Detection feature include:• Proactive Problem Identification: Detects recurring anomalies before they escalate and cause widespread outages.• Reduced Operational Costs: Automates anomaly detection, freeing up network operations teams for other tasks.• Improved Network Reliability: Identifies and addresses underlying network issues, leading to increased uptime.• Predictive Network Management: Enables proactive maintenance of the network.Creanord remains committed to pushing the boundaries of network automation. The launch of this feature marks just the beginning, with more innovations on the horizon to empower network providers to automate their network operations and optimize the user experience.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord’s solutions, visit www.creanord.com

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2024.

