AQA Global Assessment Services and Inspera Join Forces for Awarding Organisations
Global leader in digital assessment solutions, Inspera, is working with AQA Global Assessment Services to provide digital assessment to awarding bodies.OSLO, NORWAY, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leader in digital assessment solutions, Inspera, is working with UK awarding body AQA’s Global Assessment Services arm to provide comprehensive digital assessment to awarding bodies globally.
The agreement between the two best-in-class providers means awarding bodies and ministries of education will be able to author and deliver their content, monitor and mark assessments, and certify results, alongside providing access to a results portal in a single environment without the need for multiple integrations.
This proposition enables simplification of the assessment process and technology for both providers and users. Crucially, it encompasses Inspera’s market-leading highly scalable digital assessment delivery, ensuring the best experience for candidates but also includes consultancy, training, question and exam authoring, item banking, paper and on-screen exams, and e-marking.
Inspera’s Global CEO, Andrew Cons, said “The combination of Inspera’s market-leading digital assessment ecosystem and AQA Global Assessment Services provides access to a suite of integrated products and services inside one cohesive environment.
“This scalable ecosystem approach is a unique offer for awarding bodies, putting us both at the forefront of the transformation to digital assessment. We look forward to working together to provide the exceptional products and services our customers and the market demand.’’
Derek Richardson, Managing Director of AQA Global Assessment Services, agreed, stating “We’re delighted to secure this collaboration with Inspera. We are always open to working with best-of-breed assessment technology providers to meet the diverse and customised needs of our clients. Inspera is one such provider, and we look forward to working together to support ministries of education and awarding bodies around the world in delivering high-quality assessments”.
The Inspera ecosystem delivers scalable, highly secure digital assessments globally. With a powerful high-stakes assessment engine, Inspera offers a best-in-class experience for candidates, test venues and invigilators - whether onsite or remote. As part of the ecosystem, Inspera Originality ensures the integrity of candidate responses, covering more than 30 languages.
These services can be enhanced with assessment technology and services from the AQA group. Likewise, AQA Global Assessment Services benefits from customizable digital assessment delivery and monitoring expertise. Together they will offer comprehensive development and delivery of on-screen and dual-mode assessments, customised to each clients’ individual needs.
About Inspera
Inspera is a global leader in digital examination solutions, supporting educational institutions, professional organisations, and awarding bodies worldwide. Our cutting-edge ecosystem ensures efficient, effective, and accessible assessments. Educational institutions worldwide are using Inspera to digitally deliver standardised tests, open and closed-book exams, final exams, and coursework assessments, on-site or in a hybrid/remote environment. Founded in 1999, Inspera serves active users in over 160 countries around the world. The EdTech company’s end-to-end ecosystem and remote proctoring services, combined with superior customer service, ensure successful institution-wide adoption and implementation. Inspera has global offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Lisbon, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Stockholm, Brisbane, Sofia, and Mexico City.
About AQA Global Assessment Services
AQA is the leading exam board in the UK. As a not-for-profit organisation with over 120 years of expertise and knowledge its research informs policy and debate around the world. From new analysis and data, to ensuring consistent outcomes from assessments, AQA’s work shapes policy and drives improvement.
AQA Global Assessment Services combines this experience with skills and technology from across the wider AQA group – working in partnership with education ministries, exam boards and education providers to understand their needs and develop customised end-to-end assessment solutions. AQA Global Assessment Services works in partnership with clients to improve the quality, efficiency and security of curriculums and assessments by deploying services including GradeMaker, an enterprise exams authoring and item banking software; e-Marker®, an online marking software used to mark over 11 million paper exam scripts annually; and Alpha Plus Consulting, an education service business that specialises in standards, assessment and certification.
Inspera Media Inquiries:
Marci Pegg, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Inspera
Email: media@inspera.com
AQA Media Inquiries:
FAO Shaun Crowley, GradeMaker
Email: pressoffice@aqa.org.uk.
Marci Pegg
Inspera
media@inspera.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube