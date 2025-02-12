Haifa the fastest growing region of Israel for real estate values

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fastest growing region of Israel is Haifa in the north of the country, which benefits from being affordable and situated on the coastline.Research by eXp Israel analysed changing property prices across six Israeli regions to ascertain how prices are changing across the country. In Haifa prices rose by 3.2% per quarter in 2024, landing at 1,809,100 New Shekel.After that comes the North district, at an average quarterly increase of 1.5%; followed by Jerusalem, at 1.0%; and the South, at 0.5% per quarter.At the other end of the spectrum the Center of Israel has seen prices decline by -1.1% per quarter, while they also dropped by -0.1% in Tel Aviv.Strong gains in early 2024While there are regional differences, the country broadly saw steeper house price growth in the early parts of 2024 compared to later.For example they rose by 6.9% in Haifa between the first and second quarters, before dropping back by -0.4% between the second and third.Similarly they saw a rapid increase of 7.5% in Jerusalem in Q1, before dropping by -5.5% in Q2.Prime regions of IsraelDespite experiencing flat house price activity, it costs the most to buy property in Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean coast, at 3,231,200 New Shekel.After that comes Jerusalem (2,664,300), and the Centre (2,726,200) of the country.At the other end of the spectrum, the cheapest district is the North (1,449,000), followed by the South (1,540,200) and Haifa (1,699,500).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.