Examining the Regional Insights, Competitive Scenario, and Forecast of the Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2021-2030

The report studies the cold chain logistics market across Europe, LAMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cold chain logistics market report by Allied Market Research provides a detailed review of the market dynamics, forecast, top profiles, developmental strategies, segmentation, and regional insights. The report guides the stakeholders, investors, and new entrants in identifying potential areas that offer them long-term success.The cold chain logistics market, valued at $202.17 billion in 2020, is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030, reaching an estimated $782.27 billion by 2030. This strong growth is attributed to surge in demand for refrigerated warehouses, expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, and increase in technological advancements.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1837 Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific was the highest revenue generator in the industry in 2020. Moreover, North America exhibited remarkable growth, with the U.S. accounting for the maximum market share. This was due to the implementation of transparent policies by the government, along with technical regulations and quality assessment standards. In addition, rise in the development of heat-sensitive healthcare products and other biological goods fueled the growth of North America in the global landscape.Technological InnovationsThe cold chain logistics industry is on the verge of evolution with connectivity solutions remodeling the entire functioning. This evolving industry is expected to standardize the use of AI, predictive analytics, IoT, and real-time monitoring sensors. These technologies help stakeholders in tracking the location and handling of perishable goods, which improves delivery time and reduces wastage. AI further helps manufacturers and stakeholders to optimize routes, manage inventory, and forecast possible disruptions.Buy this Complete Report (136 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Competitive ScenarioThe report profiles the top market players in the industry, along with their key developmental strategies that help them to enhance their position. Some of the key strategies have been expansion, mergers, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D investments. The key players in this competitive landscape include:• Americold Logistics, LLC• Cold Box• Burris Logistics• Conestoga Cold Storage• Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC• Congebec• Nichirei Corporation• United States Cold Storage• Tippmann Group• VersaCold Logistics ServicesEnquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1837 Key Sectoral Developments• In August 2023, CEVA Logistics, a global logistics and supply chain company, expanded in India by acquiring Stellar Value Chain Solutions, an integrated logistics services company. By acquiring 96% of Stellar, CEVA intended to boost its capabilities and market reach in the logistics and supply chain sector.• In July 2023, Maersk, an integrated container logistics company, opened a new cold store facility in Dubai which has enhanced its logistics in the UAE. The company strategically located its facility by establishing connectivity with Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, and direct road access with Etihad Rail freight terminal and all across the UAE.To sum up, the AMR study on the cold chain logistics market equips the industry players with important information required to explore the dynamic landscape and improve their market position. Furthermore, the analyst review published in the report highlights the key focus areas required to formulate strategies for global expansion.

