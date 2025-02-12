Study UK Alumni Finalist Vanya Daryanani Wins Ghana Business Award for Best Sustainability Project

DID YOU KNOW? SUSTAIN A BEAN

Vanya Daryanani of Sustain a Bean™ wins Ghana Business Award for Best Sustainability Project, recognized globally for ESG leadership.

Being named a Study UK Alumni Awards Finalist and receiving the Ghana Business Award for Best Sustainability Project is an honor that reflects the incredible work of our team at Sustain a Bean™.” — Vanya Daryanani

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanya Daryanani , co-founder of Sustain a Bean™ , has been recognized as a Study UK Alumni Awards Finalist for her groundbreaking work in sustainable business leadership. Her organization, Sustain a Bean™, is revolutionizing corporate responsibility by integrating ESG principles and regenerative practices into business models worldwide, while actively contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).In addition to this recognition, Sustain a Bean™ recently won the 2024 Ghana Business Awards for Best Sustainability Project of the Year, further cementing its reputation as a leader in transformative, ethical business practices. This prestigious award acknowledges the organization's innovative contributions to sustainable development and its tangible impact on local communities.Vanya Daryanani’s leadership has driven CSR initiatives that ensures ethical sourcing and sustainability compliance, and Bean to Bond™, a framework that uses cacao as a metaphor for leadership transformation. These programs empower companies to align profits with purpose, supporting global efforts towards Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11)."Being named a Study UK Alumni Awards Finalist and receiving the Ghana Business Award for Best Sustainability Project is an honor that reflects the incredible work of our team at Sustain a Bean™," said Vanya Daryanani. "We’re committed to helping businesses build legacies that prioritize people, the planet, and long-term prosperity, all while advancing the UN SDGs."Sustain a Bean™’s projects, including borehole construction and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) initiatives in Ghana, demonstrate the tangible community impacts of ethical business practices. These efforts directly contribute to Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3) and Climate Action (SDG 13), showcasing how businesses can lead in global sustainability.For more information on Vanya Daryanani’s work, visit https://sustainabean.org or explore their profile in The CEO Magazine.

