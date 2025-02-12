Sustain a Bean™ Drives Global Leadership Transformation; Vanya Daryanani Named Study UK Alumni Finalist

SUSTAIN A BEAN GHANA BUSINESS AWARD SUSTAIN A BEAN

#Sustainability #Leadership | Vanya Daryanani of Sustain a Bean™ Recognized as Study UK Alumni Awards Finalist

We believe businesses have the power to transform the world through regenerative leadership.” — Vanya Daryanani

ACCRA, GHANA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustain a Bean™ , the pioneering ESG and regenerative leadership initiative founded by Vanya Daryanani and Jason Nana Yaw Mohan, is making waves in global business circles for its transformative impact. The program, which integrates sustainability with corporate leadership, empowers businesses to create lasting change in communities worldwide, aligning closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).Vanya Daryanani’s efforts have earned her a prestigious nomination as a Study UK Alumni Awards Finalist, highlighting her role in fostering sustainable practices and ethical leadership across industries. Sustain a Bean™’s core initiatives—including the Legacy Box Subscription and Bean to Bond™ leadership framework—are setting new standards for corporate responsibility while supporting key UN SDGs such as Quality Education (SDG 4), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12)."We believe businesses have the power to transform the world," said Vanya Daryanani. "Through Sustain a Bean™, we’re providing tools that align profitability with purpose, helping companies create regenerative legacies while advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals."The Sustain a Bean Legacy box subscription has already been adopted by several multinational companies, ensuring their supply chains meet stringent ethical and sustainability standards. Meanwhile, the Bean to Bond™ framework is inspiring leaders to foster deeper connections within their organizations, emphasizing empathy and long-term impact that supports sustainable economic growth.For more information about Sustain a Bean™ and Vanya Daryanani’s work, visit https://sustainabean.org or read their feature in The CEO Magazine.

