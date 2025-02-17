Curtis Breville Joins ByteBridge to Drive AI Infrastructure & Advanced Cooling Solutions

Curtis Breville Joins ByteBridge as Global Pre-Sales Engineering Manager

ByteBridge welcomes Curtis Breville as Global Pre-Sales Engineering Manager to enhance AI-driven cooling and high-density data center solutions.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a global IT solutions provider, is pleased to welcome Dr. Curtis Breville as Global Pre-Sales Engineering Manager – Systems & Cooling.

With 34 years in IT and 25 years specializing in data center infrastructure, Breville brings deep expertise in liquid cooling, data storage, systems integration, and AI-ready environments. His leadership roles at CoolIT Systems, AHEAD, and Dell have positioned him as a key industry expert in solving the unique challenges of high-performance computing and AI workloads.

In his new role, Curtis will lead global pre-sales engagements for liquid cooling and server solutions, helping customers optimize AI infrastructure efficiency and scalability.

“The rapid growth of AI and high-density computing is reshaping data center infrastructure, making reliable and efficient cooling solutions more critical than ever,” says Curtis. “ByteBridge’s vision of bridging technology gaps on a global scale aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and problem-solving. I’m excited to bring my experience in architecting critical AI data center solutions to help drive the next generation of AI-ready data centers.”



“At ByteBridge, we are building a platform that does not exist in the industry today—a global systems integration company that provides solutions across data center physical infrastructure, as well as the full network, storage, and compute stack,” said Marvin Cunanan, General Manager, AMER, ByteBridge. “As liquid cooling becomes integral to supporting high-density environments, understanding every aspect of a data center build is critical.”

“Bringing on Curtis, with his experience at leading cooling and server manufacturers, significantly strengthens our capabilities,” Cunanan continued. “We look forward to continuing to build a world-class team to support our clients in the growing space of high-density data centers.”

Breville holds a Doctor of Management in Organizational Leadership, bringing both technical expertise and strategic leadership to ByteBridge. His extensive experience in data storage, liquid cooling, and AI-driven infrastructure will further enhance ByteBridge’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, high-density computing solutions for enterprises worldwide.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is a global IT solutions provider with expertise in data centers, enterprise IT, and unified communications. Our innovative solutions seamlessly bridge technological gaps, enabling businesses to efficiently deploy and manage next-generation IT infrastructure. Guided by our vision of “bridging visions, shaping futures,” our mission is to empower every organization to easily access technology and achieve more.

Learn more, visit https://www.bytebt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.