Construction company fined $200,000 for providing false information to the EPA

The EPA launched its prosecution of He Co Pty Ltd (formerly known as Hemisphere Construction Pty Ltd), and its director George Khouzame in 2023 during an ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal dumping of asbestos-contaminated waste at a property in Canyonleigh in the Southern Highlands.

Director Operations, Adam Gilligan said that when EPA officers discovered asbestos in the waste material, statutory notices were issued to several companies, requesting information and records on how the material came to be on the property.

“This is one of the largest fines ever secured for providing false or misleading information to the EPA and reflects the seriousness of Mr Khouzame’s actions, which could have hindered a major investigation into serious environmental offences,” Mr Gilligan said.

“Despite multiple requests for information, Mr Khouzame consistently refused to truthfully answer questions regarding his company’s involvement with the property in Canyonleigh.

“While he maintained that information provided to the EPA was accurate and his company was not associated with works undertaken at the property, evidence gathered by our officers, including reports from neighbours and other contractors, indicated Mr Khouzame’s assertions were false.

“An EPA request for information is a statutory notice, enforceable under the Protection of the Environment Operations (POEO) Act. Anyone receiving such a request must provide an honest and factual response and if they don’t, we have the powers to prosecute.”

In addition to the $200,000 fine, He Co Pty Ltd and Mr Khouzame were ordered to pay the EPA’s costs of $25,000. He Co Pty Ltd was also ordered to comply with the original statutory notice and a publication order.