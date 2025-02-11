MPD Searching for Statue Stolen from Southeast Dog Park
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for a statue stolen from a dog park in Southeast.
On January 24, 2025, between midnight and early afternoon, a bronze statue depicting a dog, weighing about 500 lbs., was stolen from a park in the 1000 block of L Street, Southeast.
A photo of the bronze dog statue is shown below:
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25011193
###
