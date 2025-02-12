Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 13, 2025

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State's Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Andover Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Clermont Clermont County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clinton Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Pathfinder Career Academy of Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gateway Online Academy of Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga County Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Franklin Steel Academy

2/13/2025 TO 2/13/2025 Performance Audit Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Road to Success Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Unity Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Anderson Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Lawrence County Recovery, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Logan Village of Quincy

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning City of Campbell

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Medina Hinckley Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Highland Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Pike Pee Pee Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Seneca CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Stark Stark Regional Community Correction Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Village of Mogadore

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Washington City of Belpre

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Village of Dalton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Village of Pioneer

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Wyandot Carey Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 13, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.