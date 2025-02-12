Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 13, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Andover Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clermont
|Clermont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton
|Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Pathfinder Career Academy of Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gateway Online Academy of Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Franklin
|Steel Academy
2/13/2025 TO 2/13/2025
|Performance Audit
|Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Road to Success Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Unity Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Anderson Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Recovery, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Logan
|Village of Quincy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|City of Campbell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Hinckley Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Highland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Pee Pee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Seneca
|CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Stark Regional Community Correction Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Village of Mogadore
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|City of Belpre
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Village of Dalton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Village of Pioneer
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Wyandot
|Carey Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 13, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.