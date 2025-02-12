Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,811 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 13, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Andover Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Clermont Clermont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Pathfinder Career Academy of Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gateway Online Academy of Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Franklin Steel Academy
2/13/2025 TO 2/13/2025		 Performance Audit
Midnimo Cross Cultural Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Road to Success Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Unity Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Anderson Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Lawrence County Recovery, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Logan Village of Quincy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning City of Campbell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina Hinckley Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Highland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Pike Pee Pee Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Seneca CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Stark Stark Regional Community Correction Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Village of Mogadore
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Washington City of Belpre
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Village of Dalton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Village of Pioneer
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Wyandot Carey Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 13, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 13, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more