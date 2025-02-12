By the Numbers: 2024 Maps and Data highlights

In 2024, EGLE developed six new interactive web maps and dashboards, three new story maps, 27 new open data items, and one new hub site, for a grand total of 37 new features shared on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)'s Maps and Data Portal, the central location for maps and data. EGLE published four more experience builder web applications than it did in 2023.

The new features – ranging from Michigan’s PFAS areas of interest to where we're monitoring aquatic invasive species – are part of EGLE's commitment to transparency and accessibility. The agency continues to work to make information and data available quickly on the EGLE website.

These items include some of EGLE’s most popular public content of the year. Here are some of the department’s favorite items in each category. For a complete list of published content, see the end of this article.