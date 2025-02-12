ASIC Marketplace Announces Availability of Aleo Miners

ASIC Marketplace Now Offers Aleo Miners

CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is an exciting announcement for Aleo mining enthusiasts, which is that now they can start mining Aleo effortlessly as Asic Marketplace , a renowned ASIC miner reselling company, has made available the robust range of Aleo miners on their website.Aleo is a next-generation privacy blockchain technology cryptocurrency aiming to become the next most scalable and profitable crypto. It is no secret that Aleo mining has gained massive traction and miners now also want to mine Aleo due to its increasing popularity.Explore the exceptional range of Aleo miners as Asic Marketplace has announced the addition of Aleo ASIC miners after getting massive inquiries post the surge in demand for Aleo mining.Among the latest additions are Goldshell AE Box , Goldshell AE Box Pro, and IceRiver AE0 , all designed to optimize Aleo mining efficiency. The ZkSNARK algorithm of these miners provides better scalability and a privacy-oriented mining operation.Goldshell AE Box boasts a hashing rate of 37 Mh/s while consuming 360 W of power. The noise level for the miner is 45 dB, which is considered low. It also features two fans that dissipate excessive heat, allowing for stable operation.Goldshell AE Box Pro offers a higher hash rate of 44 Mh/s with a power consumption of 460 W. It operates at a quieter noise level of 35 dB, making it a solid option for those looking for a balance between performance and efficiency.On the other hand, IceRiver AE0 Aleo miner delivers a hash rate of 50 Mh/s while consuming only 100 W of power. Its lightweight, compact design and low noise level of 45 dB make it an excellent choice for home miners.Their stance in making the Aleo miners available ended the search for Aleo miners as well as points out how they prioritized the industry needs by making the premium range of ASIC miners by eminent manufacturers available. You can expect the addition of even more miners on their website in the future.Asic Marketplace’s collaboration with Goldshell and IceRiver to make Aleo miners available is a great move to making Aleo mining a great venture for the miners as well and you can expect remarkable outputs without worrying about the quality and user experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.