CBP and GSA Partner with Texas Department of Transportation for Infrastructure Improvements at Los Indios LPOE

LOS INDIOS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), announced a formal partnership on a small-scale infrastructure improvement project at the Los Indios Land Port of Entry (LPOE) in Los Indios, Texas.

Under CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, TxDOT’s donated infrastructure improvements will include the addition of concrete pavement, canopy, booths, signage, fencing, and striping at the northeast corner of the LPOE. These improvements will connect the LPOE with the State of Texas Border Safety Inspection Facility (BSIF) at Los Indios, in Cameron County, Texas and expedite the flow of commercial traffic from Mexico to the United States.

"Through public-private partnerships, our investments in infrastructure improvements at the Los Indios LPOE not only streamline traffic flow and reduce border wait times but also enhance commerce, improve connectivity, and strengthen communities — transforming barriers into bridges of opportunity," said CBP’s Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Diane J. Sabatino.

The Donation Acceptance Agreement solidifies a long-anticipated project, paving the way for the implementation of transformative infrastructure improvements. Operational benefits will include an increase in throughput by commercial vehicles being able to drive forward into the state mandated inspection facility rather than backing into the facility. The project will also add an additional wide load lane, booth, and canopy to increase the capacity to discharge vehicles out of the LPOE.

Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. § 301a, and more generally, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, 6 U.S.C. §§ 112 et seq., as amended, CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations, and maintenance activities.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/DAP.