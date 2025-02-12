Carepatron-Powered Study Sheds Light on Teletherapy’s Potential for ADHD Treatment

Dr. Ezra Lockhart's study leveraged Carepatron to analyze how key technological features help improve attendance rates.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new study, "Improving ADHD Treatment Attendance Through Teletherapy: A Quasi-experimental Analysis of Technological Features," has been published in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science. It offers compelling evidence that teletherapy tools can significantly enhance treatment adherence for adults with ADHD.Authored by Dr. Ezra Lockhart, Ph.D., LMFT-S, LAC, ACS, CDCS, MAC, ACAS, the study leveraged Carepatron to analyze how key technological features help improve attendance rates. The process spanned a 15-week teletherapy program.- Key Findings: How Carepatron’s Teletherapy Features Supported ADHD Treatment -* Automated reminders were particularly effective for individuals with inattentive ADHD, helping them stay engaged.* Flexible scheduling benefited those with combined-type ADHD, allowing for greater adaptability.* Participants using teletherapy attended more sessions compared to their previous in-person therapy.* Attendance rates remained stable across different age and education levels, highlighting the broad applicability of these tools.These results contribute to the growing research on technology's role in mental health care. With more clinicians turning to teletherapy platforms like Carepatron, studies like this help demonstrate how specific digital features can enhance and empower healthcare accessibility and patient engagement.- Read the Full Study -The study is available in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science:Join the discussion on LinkedIn:***- About Dr. Ezra Lockhart -Dr. Ezra Lockhart, Ph.D., LMFT-S, LAC, ACS, CDCS, MAC, ACAS, specializes in ADHD treatment and the use of technology in mental health care. His research focuses on evidence-based approaches to improving therapy engagement and accessibility.- About Carepatron -Carepatron is a comprehensive healthcare practice management software that enables field professionals to engage clients, manage appointments, and automate payments seamlessly in one workspace. It's the only platform that has taken this technology and mission on a global scale, intending to further bridge the gap between healthcare practitioners and patients in the most convenient, efficient, and effective way possible.

