Healthcare OS Carepatron Secures $4m USD Funding to Make Health Tech Radically Accessible

Health tech platform Carepatron will use its latest round of funding to deliver its primary goal: democratizing access to beautiful health software.AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backed by Australasian investors Blackbird and US-based TQ Ventures, Carepatron has raised $4m USD to support its mission of making healthcare technology radically accessible to practitioners worldwide. With this round of funding, Carepatron will focus on increasing its growth rate, expanding its global community, and introducing technological advancements, including AI, into its product suite. As a healthcare OS that prioritizes accessibility, customization, collaboration, and modern technology, Carepatron aims to close a gap in the health tech market. This need is underscored by Carepatron’s growth, as the product’s users are growing at 21% MoM, with product usage accelerating at 15% MoM.
“Radical accessibility delivered through modern tools will allow practitioners to develop a fundamentally new way of working,” says Jamie Frew, co-founder and CEO of Carepatron. “Healthcare practitioners are currently using outdated and inefficient tools to run their practices. 70% of practitioners operate from single-feature apps or still rely on paper and pen. Without access to an effective solution, practitioners are required to manage incompatible tools, increasing their workload and distracting them from what is truly important: delivering care to patients in need.”
Jamie Frew and David Pene, the co-founders of Carepatron, have long been aware of this critical flaw in how the healthcare industry operates. Driven by a desire to blend accessibility with advanced technology, Carepatron is building a product that will solve many of the healthcare industry’s efficiency problems.
Guaranteeing over eight hours saved weekly on administrative work per user, Carepatron seamlessly integrates every tool a practitioner needs. But Carepatron’s commitment to its users extends beyond addressing practitioners’ needs. “Radical accessibility doesn’t stop at practitioners, and we understand that clients are also looking for viable ways to collaborate with their care providers online,” says Frew. With beautiful and intuitive electronic health records and an integrated patient portal, Carepatron streamlines patient-provider communication and ensures that care delivery is democratized for everyone.
Carepatron’s belief in radical accessibility informs all aspects of the product and the broader company ambitions. With active users in 40 countries and the product available in both English and Spanish, the goal of global access is coming to fruition. Backed by its investors, Carepatron will continue to focus on implementing new technologies, growing its user base, and ensuring optimal health tech is utilized by practitioners on a global scale.
Clients and practitioners can try Carepatron for free at: https://www.carepatron.com/
