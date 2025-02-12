30 Year Old Footwear Brand LâMO Rebrands to Mykos: New Website Now Live at Mykos.com

Mykos is all about empowering people to explore the world in comfort and style.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LâMO Sheepskin, Inc., known for its iconic sheepskin footwear, is excited to announce the completion of its full brand refresh to Mykos, with the newly designed website, Mykos.com , now live. This marks the official transition of the LâMO brand to Mykos, a modern and expanded footwear destination offering an array of sandals, sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. The brand’s fresh look and feel reflect a deliberate brand refresh aimed at elevating Mykos’ innovation and sophistication while maintaining a strong focus on comfort and timeless style.The rebrand follows an initial announcement in July 2024, when the company revealed its shift from LâMO to Mykos, emphasizing the company’s broader collection of footwear that symbolizes an active lifestyle. The name "Mykos" (pronounced “meekos”) reflects the brand's commitment to an adventurous spirit, innovation, and a seamless blend of traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technologies.“We wanted to ensure the transition from LâMO to Mykos was seamless, both internally and externally,” said Edna De Pamphilis, Marketing Director of Mykos. “We worked closely with a top-tier agency to create a smooth and unified shift that would resonate with both our loyal customers and new consumers. We are proud to officially introduce Mykos with a refreshed look that embodies our mission to offer footwear that’s not only stylish but also exceptionally comfortable and functional for every journey.”Maddie Marten, Account Director, Fashion at Power Digital Marketing, added, “It was crucial for us to help Mykos navigate this rebrand in a way that protected the integrity of the established LâMO brand while giving it a fresh, new face. The challenge was striking the right balance between honoring the past and positioning the brand for the future. This rebrand allows Mykos to evolve with the times, offering a more modern look and feel while staying true to the roots of comfort and quality that their loyal customers have come to love."Mykos continues to emphasize comfort, quality, and craftsmanship while offering a diverse and growing collection. Last year, Footwear Designer Kamaria Davis and Creative Director Todd Bennett were hired to further elevate the Mykos brand. With their invaluable experience, the company’s expanded product line now features innovative technologies and premium materials, promising support and comfort for all customers.With the launch of Mykos.com, the brand aims to offer a user-friendly shopping experience that reflects its commitment to quality and style. Customers can now explore and shop for the latest footwear collections designed for life’s everyday adventures.“After nearly 30 years of success as LâMO, it’s exciting to officially unveil Mykos to the world,” said Jerry Breig, COO of LâMO Sheepskin, Inc. “The response from our sales team and wholesale partners has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re thrilled to start this new chapter. Mykos is all about empowering people to explore the world in comfort and style.”As part of their commitment to social responsibility, Mykos is proud to announce that they will be donating a percentage of proceeds from sales at Mykos.com to the Ticket to Dream Foundation “We are incredibly grateful for the support of brands like Mykos,” said Gina Davis, CEO of the Ticket to Dream Foundation. “Their generosity will help us continue to provide critical resources and opportunities to children in foster care, helping them realize their dreams and achieve a brighter future.”Mykos footwear will be sold at Mykos.com, and will be available at over 4,000 retailers nationwide replacing LâMO styles going forward. Lamofootwear.com will remain active as consumers learn about the transition and to serve as customer support for the LâMO brand.For more information, visit Mykos.com.About MykosMykos, formerly known as LâMO Sheepskin, is a leading brand in the footwear industry, offering an expanded collection of sandals, sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. With a commitment to comfort, quality, and innovation, Mykos blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create stylish, functional footwear designed for life’s everyday adventures. Mykos is available online at Mykos.com and at over 4,000 retailers nationwide.About Ticket to Dream FoundationThe Ticket to Dream Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children in foster care by providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to realize their full potential. Through partnerships with brands, the foundation helps to ensure that children in foster care can experience the joy of a fulfilling childhood, with access to educational support, extracurricular activities, and life-changing experiences. For more information, visit TickettoDream.org.

