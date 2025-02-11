Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to hold arguments at Ozark High School





11 February 2025





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, plans to convene court Thursday, February 27, 2025, in the Ozark High School auditorium, 1350 West Bluff Drive, in Ozark. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.





Judge Jeff Bates will begin the session with a brief introduction, after which a three-judge panel consisting of Judge Jack Goodman, Chief Judge Jennifer Growcock and Judge Becky West will hear oral arguments in a case from Camden County. Following oral arguments, the judges will talk about the court system and take general questions from the audience.





In all, four judges of the court of appeals are expected to participate in the event.





Bates was appointed to the court of appeals in 2003. Before that, he engaged in the private practice of law in Springfield.





Goodman was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020 after serving as a circuit judge in the 39th judicial circuit (Barry, Lawrence and Stone Counties). He previously served in the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House of Representatives and engaged in the private practice of law.





Growcock was appointed to the court of appeals in 2021 after serving as a circuit judge in the 38th judicial circuit (Christian County). Before that, she engaged in the private practice of law in Springfield.





West was appointed to the court of appeals in 2022 after serving as a circuit judge and an associate circuit judge in the 31st judicial circuit (Greene County) and as a municipal judge for the city of Springfield. Before her judicial service, she engaged in the private practice of law.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, regularly hears cases at its courtrooms in Springfield and Poplar Bluff, but it also holds special settings at other sites within its 44-county territory to provide greater public access to the court's proceedings. Additional information about Missouri’s courts, including the Southern District, may be found on the Missouri Courts website





###





Contact: Craig Street, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811