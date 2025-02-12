TrendBio and Basepair Inc. Announce Distribution Agreement to Enhance Genomic Research in Australia & New Zealand

Partnership aims to democratize access to advanced genomic analysis tools in Australia & New Zealand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basepair Inc., a pioneer in point-and-click bioinformatics, announced today that it has forged a strategic partnership with TrendBio, a leading supplier of medical research instruments and consumables in Australia and New Zealand. This collaboration will introduce Basepair's innovative federated analysis and interactive visualization platform for next-generation sequencing (NGS) data to researchers across Australia and New Zealand, leveraging TrendBio's established presence in the region.This agreement marks a significant step in expanding Basepair's presence in the Australasian market, enabling TrendBio to offer a comprehensive suite of genomic analysis tools, including capabilities for DNA, RNA, epigenetics, and multi-omics. By integrating Basepair's user-friendly platform into its existing portfolio, TrendBio will enhance its service offerings from experimental design to data interpretation."Basepair's platform represents a breakthrough in simplifying NGS data analysis while addressing crucial data security concerns," said Trent Warburton, CEO of TrendBio. "Their innovative hybrid architecture allows data to remain within Australia and New Zealand, complying with local data residency laws. With our strong network in the Australasian scientific community and commitment to supporting researchers, we believe this partnership will facilitate greater access to advanced genomic technologies, accelerate scientific discoveries, and ensure data sovereignty."Simon Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer of Basepair Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our goal is to empower scientists by providing them with intuitive tools for analysis and visualization without the need for data to leave the country of origin. Partnering with TrendBio allows us to reach a broader audience in Australia and New Zealand and support researchers in overcoming the complexities associated with NGS technologies."TrendBio is well-positioned to support this initiative due to its extensive experience in the life sciences sector and its established relationships with various research institutions across Australia and New Zealand. This partnership aligns with TrendBio's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance research capabilities and drive innovation within the scientific community.About Basepair Inc.Basepair Inc. is a New York-based bioinformatics software company dedicated to simplifying genomic data analysis. Basepair’s bioinformatics platform offers a user-friendly interface for analyzing diverse sequencing data, providing end-to-end solutions for applications like variant analysis, RNA-seq, and CRISPR screens. Its unique hybrid architecture allows data analysis within your IT-approved environment, ensuring security and compliance. The platform can be white-labeled and is affordable for projects of all sizes, with flexible pricing options ranging from Pay-As-You-Go for small sample volumes to flat fees for large-scale projects. For more information, visit www.basepairtech.com About TrendBioTrendBio is a specialized supplier of instruments and consumables serving the scientific research and diagnostic markets in Australia and New Zealand. We offer leading products across genomics, proteomics, cell biology, preclinical imaging, single cell, and bioprocessing, providing high-level technical and applications support, sales, and warehousing infrastructure. Through partnerships with leading suppliers, TrendBio delivers innovative solutions that enhance research and diagnostic workflows.To learn more, www.trendbio.com.au Media Contacts:TrendBioJoyee YeungEmail: joyee@trendbio.com.au

