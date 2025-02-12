Censinet to Announce Early Findings from The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, New AI Products at ViVE 2025

2025 Benchmarking Study Highlights Industry Cyber Maturity; New AI Products to Expedite Risk Assessment, Strengthen AI Governance and Enterprise Collaboration

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, will announce at ViVE 2025 early findings from The 2025 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study as well as new AI products to expedite AI risk assessment, strengthen AI governance, and unlock enterprise-wide collaboration to reduce AI risk. Censinet executives and customers will be available at booth #1218, February 16-19 at ViVE 2025 in Nashville, TN, to discuss the 2025 Benchmarking Study and deliver live demonstrations of all new AI products. In addition, Censinet will present early findings from the 2025 Benchmarking Study live on Monday, February 16, at 11:30 AM CST in the Cyber Pavillion, Location #2926 - Cybersecurity Stage.“Censinet is excited to lead discussions at ViVE on the 2025 Benchmarking Study findings and showcase new innovations that will forever transform how our customers adopt and use AI to both enhance care delivery and protect patient safety from cyber threats,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “We are looking forward to spending the week with Censinet customers and partners as we discuss how to strengthen cyber resiliency across the health sector, and support industry leaders interested in deploying AI safely, securely, and ethically.”The 2025 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking StudyCormac Miller, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Censinet will be joined by special guest Linda Stevenson, Chief Information Officer at Fisher-Titus Medical Center, to present early findings and insights from the 2025 Benchmarking Study on Monday, February 16th at 11:30am CST in the Cyber Pavillion. With 72 healthcare organizations participating in the 2025 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, this year’s findings expand upon the comprehensive set of benchmarks established in the landmark 2023 and 2024 studies with new enterprise assessments and peer benchmarks for the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 (CSF 2.0), the Healthcare and Public Health Cybersecurity Performance Goals (HPH CPGs), and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF). Like previous years, the 2025 Study also includes benchmarks for the 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP) as well as key organizational and cybersecurity program metrics. The 2025 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study is delivered in partnership with American Hospital Association (AHA), Censinet, KLAS Research, Health-ISAC, Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC), and The Scottsdale Institute (TSI)."In today’s escalating cyber threat landscape, no healthcare organization—especially rural health systems—can afford to stand alone. Peer benchmarking in cybersecurity is a powerful tool that unlocks community collaboration and makes us truly stronger together,” said Linda Stevenson, CIO, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. “For rural health systems like Fisher-Titus, where an entire region relies on a single system for care, peer benchmarking is one of the keys to improving cyber preparedness and resiliency, helping us identify gaps, prioritize resources, and justify critical investments to protect vital healthcare services from disruption.”"The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study is a vital tool in our collective effort to defend against the escalating wave of cyber threats targeting the healthcare sector. By fostering collaboration across the healthcare community, this study helps us stand stronger together, reinforcing our shared commitment to protecting patient safety and saving lives,” said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association. “Criminal and nation state supported cyberattacks are increasingly focused on critical, single points of failure across the sector, actively aiming to disrupt care operations — these are not just cybercrimes: they are threats to life. The Benchmarking Study enables U.S. hospitals and health systems to strengthen their cyber preparedness and resiliency against these malicious attacks and helps ensure uninterrupted care for the patients who rely on them. To defend one is to defend all.”New AI Product AnnouncementsAt ViVE 2025, Censinet will announce further details of the Company’s AI strategy and new AI products designed to strengthen AI governance, unlock new efficiencies in AI risk management, and ensure the safe, secure, and ethical use of AI technologies. Censinet will showcase live demonstrations of these new AI innovations at booth #1218 throughout the show. Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study or Censinet’s new AI products should visit booth #1218 at ViVE 2025 or contact info@censinet.com.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

