ACI Jet Transforms Maintenance Operations with New Four-Day Workweek
Strategic Scheduling Enhances Efficiency, Reduces Downtime, and Improves Work-Life BalanceSAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet, a leader in aviation maintenance services, has implemented a significant change to its FAA Part 145 Repair Station (MRO) operations with the introduction of a four-day, 10-hour shift schedule. This shift optimizes maintenance workflows, extends shop hours, and enhances work-life balance for the company’s highly skilled maintenance technicians.
Designed to improve efficiency while maintaining ACI Jet’s high-quality service standards, the transition introduces overlapping 10-hour shifts. The new schedule provides employees with three consecutive days off per week, supporting both personal well-being and professional development opportunities.
“Our maintenance team plays a critical role in ensuring aircraft safety and reliability, and we are committed to providing an environment that supports their growth and well-being,” said Jonathan Carlyle, Repair Station Manager for ACI Jet. “By transitioning to a four-day workweek, we’re not only prioritizing work-life balance but also refining our operational efficiency to better serve our customers.”
For customers, the updated schedule translates to faster service turnaround and reduced aircraft downtime. With fewer interruptions throughout the day and longer, uninterrupted work periods, maintenance tasks are completed more efficiently. The new system also ensures a more consistent quality control process by refining the number of personnel involved in any given service and streamlining operations without compromising standards.
ACI Jet’s employees played an integral role in shaping this transition. The company conducted an internal survey to gauge interest in a four-day workweek, and the overwhelmingly positive response led to a schedule that aligns both with employee preferences and operational requirements. The schedule was carefully structured to ensure balanced staffing across shifts, maintaining the necessary distribution of technician levels, leadership roles, and quality control personnel.
Beyond its direct operational benefits, this shift also creates new opportunities for ACI Jet’s technicians to engage with the next generation of aviation professionals. Several employees actively participate in Cuesta College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program as instructors and workshop leaders. With a more flexible schedule, they can dedicate additional time to mentoring students and contributing to the development of future industry talent.
Despite the schedule change, ACI Jet remains committed to meeting customer needs with after-hours and on-call maintenance services. Overtime opportunities are also available when necessary to ensure timely aircraft return-to-service deadlines.
The transition to a four-day workweek reflects ACI Jet’s dedication to continuous improvement in both employee satisfaction and service excellence. By investing in innovative scheduling strategies, the company reinforces its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in aviation maintenance.
For more information about ACI Jet’s maintenance operations and career opportunities, visit https://careers.acijet.com or https://mro.acijet.com.
John W. Tucker
Director of Marketing, ACI Jet
marketing@acijet.com
