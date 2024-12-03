United Search Corps Rallies Support This Giving Tuesday to Solve Cold Cases and Bring Families Closure

This Giving Tuesday, join the mission to fund vital search and recovery efforts, helping bring closure and peace to families of the missing.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Search Corps (USC), a nonprofit dedicated to solving cold cases and reuniting families with missing loved ones, is calling on the public for critical support this Giving Tuesday.After a groundbreaking first year filled with impactful recoveries and remarkable achievements, the organization is aiming to raise vital funds to continue and expand its mission in 2025.“Every case we take on shines a beacon of hope into the darkest of places,” said Doug Bishop, founder of United Search Corps. “This year, with the support of incredible individuals, we’ve shattered all expectations, shattered statistics and brought hope to families who would have never received help. But the need is growing, and we can’t do this without you.”Unprecedented Results in Year One - In its first year, United Search Corps achieved extraordinary milestones:• Conducting multiple high-profile missions that brought closure to families across the nation in cold cases.• Utilized cutting-edge technology and innovative tactics to solve cases previously deemed unsolvable.• Advocating for families of missing persons, keeping their stories alive in the media and public consciousness.“These successes were possible because of the generous contributions of our supporters,” said Bishop.“Together, we’ve shown what’s possible when compassion meets action.”Why Giving Tuesday Matters: Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity, presents a unique opportunity for USC to rally supporters and raise the funds needed to continue its life-changing work. Every dollar donated helps fuel operations, including:• Search and Recovery Efforts: Covering equipment, travel, and operational costs.• Family Advocacy: Providing emotional support, resources, and public awareness for grieving families.• Awareness Campaigns: Amplifying cases in local communities and national media.Looking Ahead to 2025 - With additional funding, USC plans to:• Expand its fleet and equipment to take on more cases.• Increase its capacity to serve families nationwide.• Expand programs and continue testing innovative approaches to solving cold cases.“In 2024, our first full year, we shattered statistics, and produced results no other non-profit has ever done. In 2025, we aim to redefine them,” said Bishop. “With your support, we can bring even more families the answers they so desperately need.”Join the Mission: United Search Corps invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to make a tax-deductible donation this Giving Tuesday. Together, we can create a brighter future for families still searching for their loved ones.To donate and learn more, visit https://unitedsearchcorps.org/donate About United Search Corps: United Search Corps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to solving missing persons cold cases and bringing closure to families. Using state-of-the-art technology and compassionate advocacy, USC bridges the gap between traditional law enforcement efforts and the need for innovative, community-driven solutions.Together, we can bring the missing home.

