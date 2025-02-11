New report highlights agriculture’s $41.3 billion impact on North Dakota’s economy

VIEW THE AG IMPACT STUDY HERE

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring in collaboration with North Dakota State University (NDSU) along with the North Dakota Department of Commerce, released a comprehensive economic report today underscoring agriculture's critical role in the state's economy and rural prosperity.

The study, conducted by NDSU’s Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics and the Center for Social Research, finds that North Dakota’s agriculture industry generates $41.3 billion annually in gross business volume, supports 123,360 jobs and contributes $10 billion in labor income.

“Agriculture isn’t just an industry. It’s the backbone of our economy and a cornerstone of rural prosperity,” said Dr. Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for agricultural affairs. “This report reinforces the need for policies that drive investment and innovation in the sector.”

The report, unveiled during a press conference today at the state Capitol, also highlights the continued growth of commodity processing and value-added agriculture, which are driving new economic opportunities across the state.

“Continuing to add value to our commodities benefits every farmer and rancher across North Dakota and makes our state’s economy more resilient,” Armstrong said, citing examples such as the recently added soybean processing plants in Spiritwood and Casselton and a proposed potato processing plant in Grand Forks. “We’re committed to expanding processing and diversifying our agriculture sector to create jobs and ensure that North Dakota remains a leader in ag innovation as we feed and fuel the world.”

The North Dakota Agriculture Industry Economic Contribution Analysis was funded by industry, including the following: North Dakota Agricultural Association; North Dakota Corn Growers Association; North Dakota Dry Bean Council; North Dakota Farm Bureau; North Dakota Farmers Union; North Dakota Soybean Council; North Dakota Soybean Growers Association; North Dakota Stockmen’s Association; Northern Canola Growers Association; Northern Pulse Growers Association; Northland Potato Growers Association; and Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association.

“Agriculture continues to play an integral part in our state’s economy, thanks to our hardworking and innovative farmers, ranchers, rural communities and ag industries,” Goehring said. “We look forward to the future of agriculture as opportunities to add value, new cutting-edge developments and continued research shape how we produce a wide array of products used here and around the world.”

Commerce Commissioner Chris Schilken tied the report’s findings to the need for strategic rural planning.

“Planning is essential to ensure agriculture’s long-term success,” Schilken said. “From infrastructure to workforce development, rural communities need forward-thinking strategies to keep pace with industry growth. That’s why events like the North Dakota Rural Planning Symposium are so critical. They bring together experts and community leaders to map out a sustainable future for North Dakota’s rural economy.”

The North Dakota Rural Planning Symposium kicks off this evening followed by a full day Wednesday of presentations focusing on strategies for building resilient rural communities, enhancing infrastructure and fostering economic development. The event will bring together community developers, policymakers and industry leaders to explore actionable solutions for strengthening North Dakota’s rural landscape.

Learn more about the North Dakota Rural Planning Symposium at https://ndgov.link/RuralPlanning.