FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 11, 2025

Vermont Releases Comprehensive Fair Housing Analysis

Last assessment of this depth was conducted in 2012

Montpelier, Vt. – The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is releasing the 2024 Fair Housing Analysis which examines challenges when it comes to fair housing, progress made, and recommendations for improvement.

“Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to live free from discrimination. That is one of the many reasons why housing is a top priority for the Scott Administration,” said DHCD Commissioner Alex Farrell. “Renters and homebuyers across Vermont need more and better options which will, in turn, drive down costs for all of us and contribute to the vibrancy of our communities.”

DHCD based the 2024 Fair Housing Analysis on data compiled via survey responses from housing professionals and the general public, as well as listening tours conducted at libraries in twelve counties. Feedback was also gathered from the immigrant and refugee population and those who work with vulnerable Vermonters. Other data sources include, but are not limited to, fair housing complaints received by U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Vermont’s Human Rights Commission, the Vermont Real Estate Commission, and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Key findings from the 2024 Fair Housing Analysis include:

30% of respondents said they experienced housing discrimination. 56% of respondents who experienced discrimination cited a landlord or property manager as the source of the discrimination. 36% of respondents who experienced discrimination said it was based on disability. 28% of respondents who experienced discrimination said it was based on their public assistance support. 50% of respondents who experienced discrimination reported their housing was unstable.

Individuals from all Limited English Proficiency focus groups reported rental units were too expensive and too small for their families.

From 2020 to 2024, the number of homeless individuals increased 312%.

Progress has been made in this space. Some of the highlights include Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s The Definitive Guide to Renting in Vermont which is available in nine languages. DHCD commissioned Landlord-Tenant Mediation Program videos in nine languages. Champlain Housing Trust launched the Vermont Farmworker Housing Repair Loan Program. DHCD created the Homes for All Toolkit to encourage and support small-scale home development, the Vermont Housing Improvement Program (VHIP) to support the creation and rehabilitation of apartments, and the Mobile Home Improvement and Repair Program (MHIR) to keep homes safe and livable.

Policy suggestions outlined in the 2024 Fair Housing Analysis include:

Create an updated Rental Discrimination Report to include data on discrimination against members of protected classes. The last Rental Discrimination Report was conducted by Vermont Legal Aid in 2013.

Find a stable funding source for VHIP and MHIR to retain staff and reduce administrative burden. This request is included in PATH for Vermont, the Scott Administration’s comprehensive housing proposal.

Address homelessness by increasing investments in permanent affordable housing like project-based vouchers from the Vermont State Housing Authority.

Expand the Housing First program funded by the Department of Mental Health. As of July 2023, the Housing First Program helped 870 Vermonters emerge from homelessness.

The 2024 Fair Housing Analysis is Vermont’s first comprehensive fair housing update since 2012. There were incremental updates in 2017 and 2022.

The 2025 Consolidated Plan, which will be submitted to HUD and is used to determine how $14M in federal housing dollars are spent, will utilize data from this Fair Housing Analysis as well as the Vermont 2025 Housing Needs Assessment released in August.