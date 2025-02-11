Governor Moore Announces Support for Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act to Protect the Bay and Uplift Key Maryland Industries

February 11, 2025

Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz talk with Maryland Conservation Corps members at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area. Maryland DNR photo by Anthony Burrows.

Governor Wes Moore today announced the Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act as part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s legislative priorities for the 2025 General Assembly. This legislation builds upon the administration’s historic efforts to improve the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality, introduces comprehensive changes to support regenerative agriculture, and streamlines oyster aquaculture — providing new economic pathways for farmers, and uplifting critical Maryland industries.

“The Chesapeake Bay is one of our state’s most powerful vehicles for economic growth and a treasured heirloom that must be protected,” said Gov. Moore. “I’m proud to introduce the Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act to help us execute a comprehensive strategy that uplifts every sector of our Bay economy – from agriculture to aquaculture. Because prioritizing conservation and environmental protection isn’t just the responsible thing to do – it will also help us create jobs and build new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all Marylanders.”

Cleaner waterways support Maryland’s tourism economy, which generates $3.2 billion in economic activity around the Chesapeake Bay. Cleaner water and improved habitat also benefit Maryland’s seafood industry, which contributes about $600 million annually to the state’s economy. As estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency, future water clarity improvements could significantly increase property values in the state.

The Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act aligns with the planned updates to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement by creating new opportunities for environmentally beneficial farming, promoting sustainable aquaculture, and using enhanced water quality monitoring to focus pollution reduction projects to the communities where they will be the most beneficial. The bill will also help the state implement the Bay restoration strategy shift that the governor detailed at the Chesapeake Executive Council meeting in December, when re-elected as council chair.

As part of stated agricultural reforms, the bill would enable the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to provide longer term public land leases for state agricultural land to farmers who build healthy soil through regenerative practices and traditions, which draw from indigenous and traditional land management practices to improve soil health, restore biodiversity, and mitigate climate change impacts. Long-term leases will ease barriers of entry for farmers interested in practicing regenerative techniques by providing them with access to acreage to grow their products sustainably.

“The state’s leased agricultural lands provide a great opportunity to support agricultural best practices in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “With this reform, Maryland can partner with farmers who use regenerative techniques and provide an example on our public lands for how farms can produce healthy food that helps us reach our clean water goals of swimmable and fishable waters throughout Maryland.”

This measure will help Maryland address what the U.S. Department of Agriculture has described as a “persistent challenge” for beginning farmers–access to new land and financing. According to USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, just nine percent of farmers were under the age of 35, while the average age of a beginning farmer–someone who has farmed for less than 10 years–was 47. Lowering the barrier to entry for new farmers will help Maryland’s agricultural industry evolve and grow.

The bill would also establish the Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming Program, allowing the Maryland Department of Agriculture to recognize and further incentivize the work of farmers who promote best management practices and community engagement as part of watershed restoration efforts. Continuing to leverage conservation cornerstones such as riparian buffers and cover crops, the legislation seeks to build partnerships that connect industry with innovative incentives to address environmental goals. Built for lifelong farmers and beginning growers alike, the program is intended to promote practices that contribute to a resilient food system and support communities across the state that farmers feed.

“Enhancing our agricultural practices is vital for the health of the Chesapeake Bay and our communities,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The Bay Legacy Act will empower farmers to adopt sustainable methods that not only protect our waterways but also enhance food production and community engagement. By supporting best practices through the Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming Program, we are ensuring that Maryland leads the way in environmentally responsible farming while fostering a healthier ecosystem for future generations.”

To provide cleaner waterways and community benefits to local areas, the proposed legislation expands water quality monitoring in the state to help evaluate Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. The expanded monitoring data can be used by the state to target pollution reduction practices to the places where the projects have the lowest cost and maximum benefit for improving water quality, while allowing Marylanders to better understand the water quality in their communities.

To support the growing aquaculture industry in the state, the bill would streamline the review process for aquaculture leases to promote efficiency and give leaseholders the ability to continue operations while they wait for permit renewals.

These reforms would support an important industry in the state. Maryland’s shellfish aquaculture has an estimated economic impact of more than $13 million annually. In each of the past three years, the state has seen record aquaculture harvests of more than 90,000 bushels. Oyster aquaculture is a sustainable industry, as oysters provide multiple benefits to water quality while private investment in the industry ensures oysters are replaced after they’re sold.

In recognition of the important ecological role that oysters provide in improving water quality, the bill empowers the Maryland Department of the Environment to authorize oyster restoration projects to be eligible for water quality trading credits to spur more oyster restoration work.

“This legislation is driving economic growth while protecting our natural resources,” said Maryland Department of Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “From creating hundreds of jobs through innovative aquaculture projects to boosting farm profitability and supporting tourism, these initiatives strengthen our economy and ensure a sustainable future for all Marylanders.”

The bill outlines a number of other changes for Bay restoration, including updates that would: