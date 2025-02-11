DNREC Announces Leadership Changes

Ritter, Cole and Boyle Named to Key Roles

Secretary Greg Patterson today announced leadership appointments at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, naming three new officials to key roles to advance the Department’s mission and strengthen intergovernmental coordination and policy.

Matthew Ritter has been named the director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, bringing two decades of experience within the Department. Most recently serving as director of the Division of Community Affairs, Ritter has also held leadership roles in park operations, planning and interpretation. Ritter succeeds longtime director Ray Bivens, whose 21-year tenure, including 11 as director, helped earn Delaware State Parks a national Gold Medal for excellence. Ritter earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Frostburg State University.

Kimberly B. Cole is now director of the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, following more than 25 years of service at DNREC. She has held roles ranging from environmental scientist to deputy director of the division. Her experience spans projects on coastal water quality, conservation, shorebird monitoring, among others. She succeeds Dayna Cobb who was recently appointed DNREC deputy secretary. Cole has a bachelor’s degree from Ursinus College.

“Having Matt and Kim – who have each come up through the department – ready to take these leadership roles is a testament to the incredible talent of our DNREC workforce,” Secretary Patterson said. “I am grateful to have them serve in these positions, and I am excited for what we will accomplish together.”

Brian G. Boyle was appointed DNREC chief of staff. Boyle most recently served as policy director for New Castle County government from January 2017 until last month. Prior to that, he managed Matt Meyer’s successful campaign for New Castle County Executive in 2016. Before his work with New Castle County, Boyle was the executive director of the Delaware Democratic Party from April 2014 to September 2015. His background also includes work on multiple political and advocacy campaigns. A graduate of the University of Delaware, Boyle holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations.

In his new role, Boyle will serve as a senior advisor to Secretary Patterson and act as a liaison between the department and other state agencies. He fills a position once held by Patterson before the secretary moved to the governor’s office.

“In Brian Boyle, DNREC has a veteran policy advisor and strategist with environmental bona fides, including leading initiatives to electrify New Castle County’s vehicle fleet, install electric vehicle charging stations at county parks and libraries, and pass environmental and gun safety ordinances,” Patterson said. “His background in policy and advocacy, as well as his proven leadership in government, make him an excellent fit for DNREC at a time when effective interagency coordination is essential.”

