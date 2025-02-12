Top Rack Technology Achieves UL2703, CSA TIL NO. A-40, Including Class A/B Fire Certification for Rooftop Solar Systems

Top Rack Technology From top to bottom are TRT 01, TRT 02, and TRT 03 solar racking systems

TRT Achieves UL2703, CSA TIL NO. A-40 and Class A/B Fire Certifications for Rooftop Solar Systems

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Rack Technology (TRT) Achieves UL2703, CSA TIL NO. A-40 Certification for Rooftop Racking Systems, Including Class A/B Fire CertificationTop Rack Technology, a leader in innovative solar mounting solutions, proudly announces that its rooftop racking systems have passed UL 2703:2015 Ed. 1+R:20 Jul 2023 and CSA TIL No. A-40:2020 testing standards, receiving ETL certification from Intertek, including comprehensive fire certification. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to safety, quality, and industry compliance.Intertek is a National Recognized Testing Lab (NRTL) for product safety and performance. By achieving this milestone, Top Rack Technology demonstrates that its rooftop racking systems meet rigorous safety, structural, and fire-resistance standards, providing customers and stakeholders with reliability and peace of mind.“We are thrilled to achieve UL2703, CSA TIL NO. A-40 certification for our TRT-01, TRT-02 , and TRT-03 series rooftop racking systems,” said Limin Huang, Head of Testing and Compliance at Top Rack Technology. “This certification reflects our dedication to innovation, safety, and excellence. It also ensures that our products meet and exceed the expectations of our partners, installers, and end users.”The Class A/B fire certification is particularly noteworthy, as it addresses critical safety concerns in rooftop solar installations. The fire testing ensures that the racking systems meet strict fire resistance requirements, safeguarding both residential and commercial properties.Key Benefits of ETL Certification for Top Rack Technology’s Customers:• Assurance of safety and compliance with industry standards.• Enhanced confidence in the performance of rooftop racking systems.• Support for streamlined permitting and inspection processes.With this certification, Top Rack Technology continues positioning itself as a trusted provider of solar mounting solutions, empowering customers to harness renewable energy safely and efficiently. The certified rooftop racking systems are now available for order and installation.For more information about Top Rack Technology’s certified rooftop racking systems, please visit www.topracktech.com or contact info@topracktech.com.About Top Rack TechnologyTop Rack Technology is a global leader in renewable energy solutions, specializing in innovative solar mounting systems and services.

