MRT Introduces the Ultimate Exhaust Solution for 2001-2004 Roush Mustang Owners

MRT designed a direct-fit exhaust for a deeper and fuller sound when compared to the stock system; and when you combine this system with the MRT H-pipe, WOW!” — Scott Hoag, MRT CEO

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roush Mustang enthusiasts, rejoice! MRT Engineered Performance, a manufacturer of performance stainless exhaust systems, is proud to announce the release of the MRT Tunable Side Exit Exhaust System, a high-performance, customizable solution designed exclusively for 2001-2004 Roush Stage 1, 2, and 3 Mustangs. Priced at $2,159.99, this innovative exhaust system is set to transform how Roush Mustang owners restore and enhance their vehicles.For years, finding a suitable replacement for the original exhaust has been a daunting task for Roush Mustang owners. Market research shows limited aftermarket options that truly capture the iconic look, sound, and performance of the original Roush system. MRT is stepping up to fill that void with an exhaust system that combines durability, versatility, and a tunable sound profile tailored to every driver’s preference.Performance Meets CustomizationThe MRT Tunable Side Exit Exhaust System is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Using 2.5" T304 stainless steel, this system ensures unmatched durability and performance. The CNC mandrel-bent tubes optimize exhaust flow, while the custom-designed tips integrate seamlessly with the Roush Mustang side skirt and are handcrafted for perfect alignment and long-lasting quality.But what truly sets this system apart is its tunable sound feature, powered by an MRT-engineered tunable muffler. The system comes with:• Sport Touring Sound Profile: A deep, refined muscle car rumble.• Street Race Sound Profile: A bold, aggressive tone inspired by Roush Performance's racing heritage.Switching between profiles is simple, thanks to interchangeable inserts that allow drivers to adjust the sound to suit their mood or environment. The Street Race profile is approximately 25% louder than the Sport Touring option, ensuring the perfect balance between sophistication and exhilaration.An Iconic Style That Honors Roush HeritageDesigned to replicate the classic side-exit style synonymous with Roush Mustangs, this system seamlessly integrates with the vehicle's existing side skirts for a direct fit. When paired with an MRT H-pipe , drivers can unlock a deeper tone and even more power, achieving the signature American muscle car sound that turns heads on the road.“Team MRT engineered this exhaust for Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 Roush Mustang owners so they can continue to love their 2001 Mustang with an upgraded exhaust that matches the style and theme Roush is known for. Of course, MRT designed a direct-fit exhaust for a deeper and fuller sound when compared to the stock system; and when you combine this system with the MRT H-pipe, WOW! The classic Mustang American muscle sound kicks up the adrenaline bringing you back to the old days. This sound is incredible!”, stated MRT CEO, Scott Hoag.Why Choose MRT Engineered Performance?• Built to Last: Crafted from high-quality materials, including T304 stainless steel, ensuring long-term durability.• Customizable Sound: Two distinct sound profiles for a personalized driving experience.• Perfect Fit: Direct fitment for 2001-2004 Roush Mustangs with precision-engineered design.Hear the Difference• Drone: Noticeable but tolerable for everyday driving.• Wide-Open Throttle: Unleashes an aggressive, performance-focused sound.For Mustang enthusiasts in the Plymouth, Michigan area, MRT Engineered Performance also offers expert installation services. Call 734-455-5807 to schedule your appointment today.Get Your MRT Tunable Side Exit Exhaust System NowDon’t settle for less when restoring or upgrading your 2001-2004 Roush Mustang. Experience the unmatched quality, versatility, and performance of the MRT Tunable Side Exit Exhaust System. Visit www.shopmrt.com to order yours today and take the next step in preserving the legacy of your iconic Roush Mustang.About MRT Engineered Performance:Based in Plymouth, Michigan, the company designs, engineers, and manufactures performance exhaust systems in the USA. All exhaust systems are made from T304 stainless steel and come with the MRT Engineered Performance limited lifetime warranty. The company manufactures products for Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Lincoln, Mazda, Polaris, Ram, Subaru, and Toyota cars and trucks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.