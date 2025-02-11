Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Appointed as Special Counsel for Intellectual Property in Virginia

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com. David Ludwig, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

DBL was one of several firms selected by the Office of the Attorney General.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm with offices nationwide, is proud to announce its recent appointment as Special Counsel to the Commonwealth of Virginia for Intellectual Property Matters. DBL was one of several firms selected by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) following a competitive bidding process to provide intellectual property legal services to the Commonwealth through November 30, 2026.“We are honored to have been selected by the Office of the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia to serve as outside intellectual property counsel for the Commonwealth,” said David Ludwig , Partner, DBL. “We are excited to support our home state of Virginia with our decades of intellectual property experience.”This appointment highlights DBL's commitment to serving the legal needs of government entities and reflects its broad depth of experience in intellectual property law. With a team of seasoned intellectual property lawyers, DBL is ideally suited to comprehensively support and advise agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth regarding their intellectual property needs. DBL attorneys work closely with organizations and individuals to understand their objectives, assess risks, and develop proactive strategies to protect and monetize their intellectual assets.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig offers a comprehensive range of services that encompasses all facets of IP portfolio management and protection, from conducting IP audits and filing patent applications to registering trademarks and enforcing IP rights. The DBL team has decades of experience at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), as well as deep backgrounds in science and technology that complement their legal knowledge.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. With a team of attorneys including former military officers, federal officials, and industry leaders, the firm serves clients ranging from government entities to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

