Inspect Point Announces Innovative Integration With IROL

Revolutionizing Fire Safety Inspections: Inspect Point and IROL Join Forces for Enhanced Reporting and Compliance.

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , a leading provider of cloud-based inspection software tailored for fire protection professionals, is excited to announce its strategic integration with InspectionReportsOnline.net (IROL) , a software platform that delivers advanced web-based prevention and community risk reduction solutions. This collaboration aims to modernize the inspection reporting landscape for the platforms' shared audience in the fire and life safety inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) sector, equipping contractors with the necessary tools to enhance code requirements, efficiently complete inspections, and overall enhancing community safety.Through this integration, Inspect Point users are able to seamlessly submit reports using their interface, simplifying the documentation process and eliminating the need to switch between platforms. Technicians can enter data and generate reports on the spot in the field, facilitating immediate access to critical deficiency-related information.The integration enhances both solutions’ functionality, allowing for quick completion and submission of comprehensive inspection reports, saving time, reducing errors, and improving communication with customers, Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ), and all other internal and external stakeholders.Technicians can conduct inspections directly in the field with Inspect Point’s mobile functionality, allowing them to capture essential data, document findings, take photographs, and generate reports in real-time, reducing the need for back-office data entry. From there, office users can submit reports with the click of a button.“We are excited to collaborate with IROL to bring a transformative reporting experience to all of our customers, no matter where they’re located,” said Inspect Point’s CEO, Padraic Doyle. “This partnership not only showcases our commitment to innovation but also equips fire protection professionals with the tools they need to enhance compliance and better protect the communities they serve.”Jill Cotton, President of IROL shared Doyle’s enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to announce this integration between IROL and Inspect Point, which underscores IROL's unwavering commitment to enhancing people, processes, and technology. We're not just streamlining workflows, we're ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and overall driving life safety efforts.”In a spirit of collaboration, Inspect Point and IROL unite to transform fire protection workflows and improve integration. This partnership paves the way for a future defined by increased efficiency, accuracy, and a shared commitment to safeguarding our communities through enhanced fire inspection practices.For more information about the integration and how it can improve your inspection workflows and compliance reporting, visit https://www.inspectpoint.com/partners/irol/ About Inspect Point:Inspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world more secure. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA, ULC, AES, Joint Commission, DNV, and hundreds of regional backflow forms, Inspect Point is the most comprehensive fire protection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry each step of the way. To learn more, visit https://www.inspectpoint.com/ About IROL:Created out of frustrations as former Service Providers, IROL is a leader in web-based Prevention and Community Risk Reduction Solutions for Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ), Service Providers (SP), and Property Owners (PO) with an emphasis on third-party reporting. To learn more, visit: https://www.inspectionreportsonline.net/ For media inquiries, please contact marketing@inspectpoint.com.

