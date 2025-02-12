When Gambling Becomes a Problem: Super Bowl Highlights

Super Bowl and Gambling

Super Bowl Betting Reaches Record Heights – But What About the Hidden Toll?

The Super Bowl may be over, but for many struggling with problem gambling, the effects last far beyond the final whistle.” — Candace Plattor, M.A.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Super Bowl being one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year, it’s no surprise that sports betting reached new record levels. According to the American Gaming Association, a staggering $1.39 billion was legally wagered on the outcome of this year’s game, up from $1.25 billion the previous year. While these figures highlight the growing popularity of sports betting, they also raise concerns about the hidden impact of gambling addiction, which often goes unnoticed until it's too late.The team at Love With Boundaries understands that for many, placing a bet on the big game is a fun and social tradition. However, for others, gambling can spiral into addiction, affecting financial stability, relationships, and mental well-being. With betting now more accessible than ever through online platforms, problem gambling is becoming an increasing issue, often hidden beneath the excitement of major sporting events like the Super Bowl.Five Key Signs of a Gambling ProblemIf a loved one’s gambling is more than just a hobby, here are five warning signs to watch for:✅ Escalating Financial Risk – Betting larger amounts, using money meant for essentials, or chasing losses.✅ Emotional Volatility – Mood swings based on wins or losses, anxiety, or irritability after gambling.✅ Social Withdrawal – Neglecting responsibilities, skipping social events, or isolating from family and friends.✅ Secrecy and Lying – Hiding gambling activity, deleting betting apps, or being dishonest about losses.✅ Denial and Justification – Dismissing concerns from loved ones and downplaying the issue.“Sports betting is bigger than ever, but the reality is that gambling addiction often remains hidden until it starts taking a serious toll on someone’s life,” said Candace Plattor at Love With Boundaries. “The Super Bowl may be over, but for many struggling with problem gambling, the effects last far beyond the final whistle.”What Can Be Done?If these signs in a loved one are visible, it’s important to address the issue with compassion. A supportive conversation, setting boundaries, and encouraging professional help are key steps to breaking the cycle of addiction.Love With Boundaries specializes in helping the loved ones of those struggling with gambling addiction. An experienced team provides the guidance and resources needed to navigate this difficult journey. Read more in this article. Need Help? Reach Out Today and get access to a 30-Minute Complimentary Consultation with one of the Love With Boundaries counselors.Worried about a friend or family member’s gambling habits, don’t wait until the problem worsens. Visit https://LoveWithBoundaries.com today to learn how Love With Boundaries can help.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.