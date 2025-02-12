Brad Federman, CEO of PerformancePoint LLC Named 2025 Top 30 Global Gurus in Organizational Culture

This honor is a reflection of the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with. Let’s continue championing cultures that help both organizations and people thrive.” — Brad Federman

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Federman, a globally recognized thought leader in organizational culture, has been named a Top 30 Global Guru in Organizational Culture by Global Gurus, a prestigious platform that ranks the most influential voices shaping workplaces worldwide.

"This recognition is both humbling and inspiring," said Federman. "Culture isn’t just a corporate initiative—it’s the heartbeat of every thriving organization. I’m honored to be part of this movement, working alongside incredible leaders and teams to create workplaces where people feel valued, connected, and empowered to innovate. This achievement is not just mine—it belongs to everyone who has joined me on this journey to transform workplace culture."

A trusted advisor to top organizations, Federman has dedicated his career to building winning cultures, strengthening leadership, and enhancing employee and customer experiences. As the founder of PerformancePoint LLC, he has worked with industry giants like Nordstrom, FedEx, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and the Mayo Clinic. His insights have been featured in Fortune, FOX Business, Forbes, American Banker, and HR Magazine.

Federman is also a three-time author, with works including:

Employee Engagement: A Roadmap for Creating Profits, Optimizing Performance, and Increasing Loyalty

Cultivating Culture: 101 Ways to Foster Engagement in 15 Minutes or Less

On the Go, a book addressing transportation challenges for older Americans.

About Global Gurus

Global Gurus is a research organization that identifies and ranks the world’s top thought leaders across various disciplines. Their rankings are based on public opinion, impact, and the originality of ideas, celebrating those who drive real-world transformation.

For more information, visit Global Gurus.

