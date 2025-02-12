NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro Achieves Certification from AV-Comparatives for Protection Against Fake Online Shops

Threat Protection Pro™ has made impressive progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams.”
— Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized independent authority in cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce that Threat Protection Pro™ has been awarded certification for its exceptional ability to detect and block fraudulent online shops. This certification highlights NordVPN's commitment to providing advanced security solutions that protect consumers from the increasing threat of fake e-commerce websites.

In the November 2024 Fake-Shops Detection Test, AV-Comparatives evaluated 37 cybersecurity solutions to assess their effectiveness in identifying and preventing access to fraudulent online shops. Threat Protection Pro™ showed significant improvement from previous evaluations, achieving a detection rate of 71-80%. This performance places Threat Protection Pro™ among the top security solutions in this category.

The rise of fake online shops presents a growing danger to consumers, leading to financial fraud and data theft. These deceptive sites are designed to closely resemble legitimate e-commerce platforms, making them increasingly difficult to spot. AV-Comparatives’ rigorous testing process evaluates security solutions against a wide variety of fraudulent websites to measure their effectiveness in real-world conditions.

"The surge in fake online shops highlights the urgent need for robust security solutions capable of detecting and blocking fraudulent sites before they cause harm," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives. "Threat Protection Pro™ has made impressive progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams."

Threat Protection Pro™certification reflects its dedication to enhancing online safety for users. By successfully detecting and blocking access to fraudulent shops, Threat Protection Pro™ helps prevent consumers from falling victim to scams that could compromise their personal and financial information.

AV-Comparatives applauds NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ for its commitment to cybersecurity excellence and its proactive approach to tackling emerging online threats. Consumers are encouraged to use certified security solutions like NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ to stay protected against the evolving risks of cybercrime.

For more details on the Fake-Shops Detection Test and to view the full report, visit:
www.av-comparatives.org
About NordVPN
NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ is one of the top solutions for protecting against scams, phishing attacks, and other cybersecurity threats, including fake shops. It scans your downloads for malware, removes harmful files, and improves your browsing experience by blocking annoying ads and trackers that collect your personal information.
A significant advantage of Threat Protection Pro™ is its advanced anti-phishing capabilities. By using smart AI and an extensive database, the tool helps prevent you from visiting dangerous or fraudulent websites, including new and sophisticated threats that other tools might miss.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization that conducts systematic testing to evaluate the performance of security software and mobile security solutions. By utilizing one of the largest sample collections worldwide, AV-Comparatives creates a real-world testing environment to ensure accurate and reliable results. AV-Comparatives provides freely accessible reports to individuals, media outlets, and academic institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized seal of approval for security software excellence.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

