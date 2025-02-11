Combating Homelessness on Staten Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new Safe Options Support or “SOS” team to help bring stability to individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness on Staten Island, including those with mental health and substance use challenges. With this expansion, the successful SOS program — which has now placed over 680 people in New York City in permanent housing — is now up and running in each of New York City’s five boroughs.

"The Safe Options Support program has been a resounding success since its launch two years ago, providing services to individuals experiencing homelessness — including many who live with mental illness — and helping them to secure permanent housing,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding this effort to Staten Island, we can help more New Yorkers connect with the support they can rely on to bring lasting stability in their lives.”

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "The Safe Options Support teams operating in New York City and throughout the state are helping to connect chronically unsheltered homeless individuals living with mental illness with the supports and services they can rely on to secure permanent housing. Breaking Ground’s new team is now canvassing areas throughout Staten Island, engaging individuals and helping them onto the path to lasting stability. The expansion of this program to all five boroughs reflects Governor Hochul’s continued support for these teams and how this unique program continues to change lives for the better.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, "Bringing the Safe Options Support (SOS) team to Staten Island is a step in the right direction. Communities across New York City have struggled with chronic homelessness, particularly mental health crises and substance use, for far too long, and this program offers real solutions. Expanding SOS to Staten Island means providing our most vulnerable and at-risk residents with the support and stability they need while also promoting public safety. The program's proven success in other boroughs speaks volumes, and I am confident this initiative will make a meaningful difference in my district."

Assemblymember Charles Fall said, "As someone who sees firsthand the struggles of those facing homelessness on Staten Island, I know how life-changing programs like Safe Options Support can be. Expanding this program to our borough means more individuals will get the outreach, care and permanent housing they desperately need. I commend Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance and urgency of bringing this support to Staten Island. My office remains committed to working with local partners to ensure everyone has the stability and dignity they deserve."

Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon said, “As Staten Island's chief law enforcement officer, I understand the fundamental and intrinsic link between mental illness, chronic homelessness, extreme poverty, substance abuse and crime. Simply put, if we want to end the revolving door of recidivism plaguing our State, we must do more to connect those struggling to treatment, services, housing and additional supportive resources. I commend Governor Hochul for expanding this successful program by launching a dedicated and full-time Safe Options Support or 'SOS' team to Staten Island whose primary mission it will be to conduct outreach to our borough's most vulnerable populations. The men and women of my office are eager and ready to assist in any way we can and we look forward to working in partnership with Staten Island's new 'SOS" team to ensure that residents in the throes of homelessness, mental illness, and substance abuse are given the support they need to thrive and change their lives for the better and so that our transit hubs are made safer for all Staten Islanders."

Breaking Ground Chief Operating Officer Amie Pospisil said, “We are dedicated to helping people get off the streets, restore their dignity and find stability in housing. The launch of Safe Options Support teams for Staten Island will ensure that more unsheltered New Yorkers get connected to the services and housing they need to transform their lives. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Office of Mental Health for investing in solutions that work for our vulnerable neighbors."

The team canvasses several areas including the Staten Island Ferry and its terminals, the Staten Island Railway and its trains and platforms.

New York City now has 16 SOS teams operating in the five boroughs. These teams canvas the subways and transit locations and have so far helped 682 individuals find permanent homes, including 134 who are living in OMH-licensed housing.

The SOS program uses Critical Time Intervention, an evidence-based practice that helps connect vulnerable individuals in crisis to housing and supports, including critical mental health services. Teams work with individuals experiencing homelessness to strengthen their skills and support network so that they can be successfully housed, and their care can be transferred to community-based providers.

Services are provided for up to 12 months, pre- and post-housing placement, with an intensive initial outreach and engagement period that includes multiple visits per week. OMH coordinates with the MTA, New York City’s Department of Homeless Services, and other organizations to identify priority stations based upon reported density and level of need.

Initially provided $25 million in the FY 2023 State Budget, Governor Hochul expanded funding for the SOS teams to nearly $34 million last year, and then $35.2 million in FY 2025. This has allowed the program to grow beyond the first teams established in New York City in 2022 to incorporate teams in upstate New York and one on Long Island.