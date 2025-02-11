AG Yost Proposes New Elements for Workforce Expansion in JobsOhio Extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today proposed new elements for JobsOhio’s 15-year extension designed to expand the workforce and help working Ohioans.



Yost said he supports the goal of the extension; however, he proposes JobsOhio allocate the $840 million over the remainder of its agreement to expand Ohio’s workforce. His plan is designed to promote job creation in high-growth industries while simultaneously supporting Ohioans who need assistance re-entering the workforce or upgrading their skills.

Potential uses of the funds could include:

Day care subsidies : Providing financial assistance to parents seeking to re-enter the workforce by addressing the high costs of child care, allowing individuals with children to pursue employment opportunities.

: Providing financial assistance to parents seeking to re-enter the workforce by addressing the high costs of child care, allowing individuals with children to pursue employment opportunities. Incentives to return to work: Offering incentives to those who are unemployed for over a year and are seeking to return to work.

Offering incentives to those who are unemployed for over a year and are seeking to return to work. Job-skills training: Investing in specialized job training to equip workers with the skills needed for specific roles that align with individual projects.

The Attorney General’s Office was scheduled to meet with JobsOhio last week to gather more information about the deal, but JobsOhio canceled the meeting and is unable to reschedule it before the extension goes before the Controlling Board on Wednesday.

Yost is asking the Controlling Board to delay consideration of the extension during its Feb. 12 meeting.

