Four Who Died in Line of Duty Remembered at Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

(LONDON, Ohio) — In a solemn ceremony today at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost honored the lives of four Ohio peace officers who died in the line of duty in recent years and others who have sacrificed before them.

“Nothing that I do as attorney general is more important than being here today to recognize the indispensable role that law enforcement officers play in our lives,” Yost told those attending the 37th Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony, where he was joined by members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, law enforcement officers from throughout the state, and families of the fallen.

“Without the rule of law, we would live in chaos, fear, and destitution. And without brave men and women to defend the rule of law – our peace officers – the rule of law would cease to exist.”

Yost voiced his anger at the profound loss represented by the 840 names engraved on the memorial wall at OPOTA. And he lamented the death just days ago of Ohio’s first peace officer in 2025 — Hamilton County Deputy Larry Henderson, who was intentionally run down by a driver while directing traffic.

Yost called for an end to violence against law enforcement:

“We should never accept that these tragedies have to happen. How sad is it that we schedule this day, every May, because we know at least one officer will have made the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of others and protect our way of life? Why is that acceptable? I’ve grown weary of adding names to this wall during my tenure. I don’t want to see another officer die in the line of duty in Ohio, or anywhere else.”

The 2025 ceremony paid special tribute to four Ohio law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty between 2021 and 2024 as well as two historical honorees.

It also marked the 25th year of the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall, which was dedicated in 2000 on the grounds of OPOTA in London. The names engraved on the wall date back to 1832.

The four peace officers memorialized this year are: