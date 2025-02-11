LIFT Program Opens Applications for $1.75 Million in Business Loan Funding

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announces the reopening of the Legacy Investment for Technology (LIFT) application process. This funding opportunity drives economic growth in our state by fueling innovative North Dakota businesses.

“The LIFT funds equip North Dakota businesses commercializing intellectual property with debt financing at advantageous interest rates,” Commerce Economic Development & Finance Deputy Director Shayden Akason said. “We’re excited to open the fund to new innovative projects.”

Eligible industries include advanced computing and data management, agricultural technology, autonomous and uncrewed vehicles, energy, healthcare, value-added agriculture, value-added energy, and any area identified by the LIFT Committee as contributing to the state’s economic diversification.

Applications for the LIFT program will be accepted through March 14, 2025. A total of $1.75 million in loan funding will be available for successful applicants.

For more information, application guidelines and program details, visit https://belegendary.link/LIFT.