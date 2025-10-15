North Dakota Awards $15 Million in Destination Development Grants to Boost Tourism and Community Growth

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $15 million in Destination Development Grants to 23 projects across the state. These investments will enhance tourism infrastructure, elevate visitor experiences and support long-term economic growth in communities large and small.

The 2025 grant cycle was like a statewide road trip with 106 applications from 45 communities, each one a unique stop showcasing local gems and bold ideas. Together, they mapped out $153.2 million in proposals aimed at making North Dakota an even more unforgettable destination. The projects varied widely in scope and appeal, targeting distinct visitor segments and offering new or expanded experiences designed to attract new travelers, while enhancing residents’ quality of life.

“Tourism plays an essential role in North Dakota, contributing to a strong economy by attracting visitors who spend money and pay taxes and helping to attract new residents and workforce,” said Gov. Kelly Armstrong. “This grant program will support projects that offer legendary experiences that make our state a unique destination.”

Building on that vision, Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman emphasized the program’s broader impact on communities and residents.

“By creating more experiences that attract new visitors and encourage longer stays, we’re not only boosting tourism but also enriching communities,” said Otte Coleman. “This grant program empowers communities and businesses to develop and expand their tourism offerings in ways that drive economic growth, diversify local economies, and showcase the unique stories and destinations that make our state special.”

2025 Destination Development Grant recipients

Badlands Gateway Trails – Medora

Awarded: $462,457

A new 8.1-mile trail system will connect downtown Medora to the surrounding Badlands, offering year-round access for hikers and bikers. The trail features beginner-friendly, ridge-edge trails with panoramic views, bike-only flow for advanced riders and a shared-use trail as a less strenuous alternative to existing trails.

Barn to Yarn Experience – Nome Schoolhouse

Awarded: $181,200

Guests will meet fiber-producing animals and follow the process from barn to yarn in a fully renovated and accessible historic barn. This immersive agritourism experience will encourage longer visits with the addition of RV sites and appeal to families, crafters and curious explorers.

Bear Creek Events & Cultural Center – Fargo area

Awarded: $1,000,000

Bear Creek Winery will expand into a four-season destination adding boutique lodging, agritourism, cultural programming, wellness, and outdoor recreation — reflecting North Dakota’s agricultural heritage. By offering an outdoor stage, two pickleball courts, curated hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing trails, a wine cave, greenhouse, wood-fired pizza oven, a local marketplace, and a seasonal cider and beer garden, the project is expected to attract more visitors and increase overnight stays.

Boathouse Bunkhouse – Devils Lake

Awarded: $488,369

A historic houseboat and new bunkhouse will offer unique year-round group lodging on Devils Lake. This project will provide an immersive lake experience to attract hunters, anglers and adventure travelers seeking distinctive overnight experiences.

Carrington Rainbow Gardens & Interpretive Center – Carrington

Awarded: $200,000

This cultural destination will feature a Japanese-style garden, tea house and interactive exhibits in the heart of Carrington’s revitalizing Main Street district. Rooted in the real story of Harry Hayashi, a Japanese American entrepreneur who built the original Rainbow Gardens in the 1930s, it will complement other area attractions and offer a serene, story-driven experience.

Hearthside Vineyard and Winery – Oakes

Awarded: $500,000

This rural retreat includes a winery, tasting room, patios and micro-stores showcasing local products. Visitors will enjoy vineyard views, food and wine pairings and hands-on agricultural activities.

Heartland Trading Post – Rugby area

Awarded: $152,000

This working ranch will add visitor accommodations and offer immersive experiences with ranch-raised bison products, fresh garden produce, and other locally sourced merchandise, creating a true showcase of North Dakota agriculture and craftsmanship.

Icewind Brewing – Casselton

Awarded: $350,000

This boutique brewery will offer small-batch beers inspired by local flavors and upstairs lodging for guests seeking a cozy, immersive experience. Located in a historic building in the heart of downtown, it will serve visitors seeking unique experiences.

Jurassic Junction – Hettinger

Awarded: $1,200,000

This revitalization project will transform the Hettinger Bowling Alley into a vibrant, dinosaur-themed, year-round destination for visitors, and will include a new open-air venue. It will enhance existing offerings and complement other paleontology experiences in the region.

Medora Conference & Heritage Commons – Medora

Awarded: $250,000

A new year-round facility will host conferences, retreats and cultural events in the heart of Medora. The adjoining outdoor Heritage Commons will be constructed to seat 100 and serve as a seasonal space for new immersive experiences, including seasonal clear igloo tents that allow visitors to enjoy sweeping views of the Badlands, and farm-to-table dining tents highlighting regional agriculture.

Miniature Golf at Frontier Village – Jamestown

Awarded: $212,500

An 18-hole, locally themed miniature golf course will offer family friendly immersive recreation to enhance Frontier Village and encourage visitors to spend more time in the area. The course will be tournament-ready and tell stories of Jamestown and North Dakota.

ND Country Fest Accommodations & Permanent Stage – New Salem

Awarded: $4,000,000

North Dakota’s largest country music festival will add permanent cabins, upgraded glamping and a year-round permanent stage to enhance guest comfort and expand event offerings. These improvements will support continued growth and transform the site into a multi-use venue. The project will feature a diverse mix of lodging and amenities designed to appeal to families, outdoor enthusiasts, music lovers, and travelers from across the country.

Raising the Bar for the Arts – Jamestown

Awarded: $500,000

The Jamestown Fine Arts Association is transforming a historic downtown property into a year-round arts and culinary tourism destination. The expansion will triple program capacity and introduce new experiences like cooking workshops, art therapy and interactive exhibitions that encourage multi-hour visits.

Red Panda Legacy Project – Fargo

Awarded: $250,000

The Red River Zoo will create a first-of-its-kind red panda habitat with four outdoor habitats connected by aerial bridges and a Red Panda encounter room for up-close interactions and year-round enjoyment.

Red River Valley Grandstand – West Fargo

Awarded: $616,697

The Red River Valley Fair project will build a permanent professional-grade grandstand and support facilities. The enhancements will expand year-round programming, attract larger acts and strengthen the region’s cultural and entertainment profile.

Scandinavian Heritage Park – Minot

Awarded: $250,000

A new Dala Horse will energize the park. The Nordic Map Plaza will be restored to ensure visitor safety and preserve cultural landmarks. These upgrades will maintain the park’s role as a key tourism draw celebrating our state’s Nordic roots.

6 Mile Lodge Expansion – Devils Lake

Awarded: $250,000

This expansion will add a fifth cabin, fish/game cleaning facilities and new amenities like a sauna and kayak rentals. The upgrades will enhance Devils Lake’s appeal as a year-round outdoor recreation destination.

Stockman’s Square – Watford City

Awarded: $400,000

Located on Main Street, the square will feature a signature civic plaza celebrating the region’s ranching history. Open 365 days per year, the new square will be the new home for festivals, live music, vendor shows, food trucks, public art and seasonal programming. Additionally, there is an on-demand, interactive, QR-coded video library at Stockmen’s Square providing over 90 minutes of original storytelling that will also be available to visitors 24/7.

Tourism Makerspace Hub – Mandan

Awarded: $500,000

Located in a historic freight house, this creative hub will offer hands-on workshops, culinary tourism and tech-enabled souvenirs. It will deepen visitor engagement and encourage longer exploration of the region.

Trestle Commons – Bismarck

Awarded: $500,000

This multi-use downtown food hall will feature rotating pop-up events, local vendors, public art and global flavors from a James Beard-nominated chef. It will anchor Bismarck’s culinary tourism scene and support emerging restaurateurs.

Up North Cabins – Langdon Awarded: $97,000 This expansion will add a permanent structure to support growing demand for unplugged, rural getaways near the scenic Pembina Gorge. The project builds on early success with international and out-of-state guests and provides lodging for outdoor lovers.

Urbain Cote Round Barn RV “FARM” – Dunseith

Awarded: $3,000,000

This project will restore the iconic 1943 Urbain Cote Round Barn and surrounding farmstead into a hands-on agritourism destination featuring dairy demonstrations, a petting zoo and North Dakota’s only dairy museum. It will provide culinary experiences at a historic themed farm stand featuring fresh dairy, poultry, garden, berries and orchard produce to enhance the visitor experience and celebrate local flavor. A 40-unit RV park, birding platforms and farm-themed play areas will attract visitors to the Turtle Mountain region.

Valley City Heritage Voices – Valley City

Awarded: $31,303

Twenty talking trail sites and a WWII Heritage City exhibit at the Barnes County Museum will enhance Valley City’s cultural tourism offerings. These additions celebrate the city’s national designation and provide an engaging, accessible experience for all visitors.

Together, these projects represent a bold investment in North Dakota’s tourism future that supports local communities, celebrates cultural identity and invites visitors to experience the state in new and meaningful ways.

This program, funded by the 69th Legislative Assembly, is designed to support the development and expansion of tourism experiences and attractions that contribute to North Dakota’s economic growth and diversification.

For more information on the grant applicants and recipients, visit https://ndgov.link/DestinationDevelopment.