Council Passes Bill Targeting Forced Labor, Human Trafficking

MARYLAND, November 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Dawn Luedtke





ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2025—The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed legislation today to strengthen protections against forced labor by enabling the County to end contracts and debar contractors and subcontractors found to have violated human trafficking laws.

In October, Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke (District 7) introduced Bill 25-24 - Contracts and Procurement - Prohibition Against Human Trafficking - Enforcement to prevent the County from doing business with those found to have engaged in human trafficking in its many forms. This includes forced labor, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines as “when individuals are compelled against their will to provide work or service through the use of force, fraud or coercion.”

While there are no known instances of human trafficking involving current County contractors or subcontractors, the federal government and Prince George’s County have recently taken steps to heighten awareness of human trafficking and hold those who do business with the government to the highest standards.

“This legislation requires anyone doing business or who wants to do business with the County to review its practices and ensure they and their subcontractors are following the law,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “Bill 25-24 underscores our County’s commitment to taking on human trafficking in all of its forms and through all mechanisms available to us as a local government.”

The bill establishes meaningful penalties for contractors or subcontractors found in violation of human trafficking laws, including debarment, suspension, contract termination, and/or breach of contract damages.

Councilmember Luedtke sits as the Council’s representative on the County’s Human Trafficking Prevention Committee and developed the legislation in consultation with subject matter experts and victim assistance organizations.

Bill 25-24 was cosponsored by Council President Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Evan Glass, Andrew Friedson, Gabe Albornoz and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

# # #