RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Program Analyst

Agency Title: Program Analyst

Job ID: 28997

Open To: Public

Open Period: February 11, 2025 – February 25, 2025

Overview:

The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue.

Position Description:

The Program Analyst will serve on both ongoing analytical projects as well as ad hoc projects as needed. A successful Program Analyst should be comfortable working both within a small team and taking initiative on independent projects.

Specific responsibilities include:

Performing high-priority data analysis and research projects to inform economic development (including affordable housing) policy, programs, and decisions.

Creating compelling data visualizations to analyze and illustrate the impacts of policy initiatives, supporting DMPED’s real estate, business development, and legislative teams.

Managing a portfolio of policy-based and data-oriented projects.

Working with Deputy Chief of Staff and staff in Economic Development cluster agencies on initiatives to make government data more useful and insightful.

Representing DMPED on interagency working groups at the intersection of data, policy, and technology

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred.

At least 3-5 years similar work experience.

Advanced experience with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and with relational databases.

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret and communicate data.

Experience working with economic and/or demographic data, including familiarity with survey methodology.

Demonstrated familiarity with affordable housing policy required; familiarity with DC programs preferred.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects from conception to completion.

Prior use of Python or JavaScript for data analysis & visualization; advanced statistical software (SAS, STATA, R, etc.); and/or mapping software (ArcGIS) is preferred. Technical training is available; exceptional candidates with some demonstrated technical data analysis ability but who lack experience in these specific tools are still encouraged to apply.

Prior use of business analysis and/or data visualization work using tools like Tableau or D3 is preferred.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest and support local economic and community development required.

Candidate must be a self-starter and outcomes-driven, with demonstrated experience with managing stakeholders. Ideal candidate will have an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to connect projects to overarching institutional priorities and strategies.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $ 93,069 - $ 119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following link

In the Search Jobs section, enter 28997

Click on the job requisition entitled Program Analyst

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.