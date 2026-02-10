Mayor Bowser Doubles Down on Creating Jobs for DC Residents and Bringing Businesses to DC by Launching Applications for Vitality Fund and Growth Fund

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) launched applications for the District’s Vitality Fund and Growth Fund for Fiscal Year 2026. Together, these programs provide targeted incentives to attract new companies, support the expansion and retention of DC-based businesses in high-growth industries, and create good-paying jobs for District residents.

“We know DC is the best place for businesses to locate and thrive – and having tools like the Vitality and Growth Fund at our disposal are making that decision for businesses even easier,” said Mayor Bowser. “By expanding our business attraction efforts, we can invest in the key areas that diversify our economy, create jobs for DC residents, and keep our city growing and vibrant.”

The Vitality and Growth Funds are core components of Mayor Bowser’s Growth Agenda, a plan to attract new employers and diversify the District’s economy. In the Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, $6 million is invested in the Vitality Fund and $1 million is invested in the Growth Fund, demonstrating the District’s continued commitment to results-driven economic development.

The Vitality Fund is the District’s primary corporate attraction tool, offering performance-based grants to companies that relocate to or expand in DC, particularly in high-growth sectors such as technology, life sciences, and business services. Awardees must activate commercial space and ensure employees work on-site at least 50 percent of the time. Since launching in 2021, the Vitality Fund has supported 12 companies, with commitments to create 870 new jobs, retain 486 jobs, occupy 231,000 square feet of office space, and invest $35.1 million in capital improvements.

The Growth Fund supports startups and small businesses committed to growing and hiring in DC. It is a key tool for helping local innovators scale while keeping them rooted in the District. Since launching in 2025, the Growth Fund has supported six business with $551,000 in awards, with commitments to create 91 new jobs, retain seven jobs, and lease 16,000 total square feet of office space.

“Through the Vitality Fund and Growth Fund, we are doubling down on our commitment to making DC the top choice for innovators and industry leaders,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “These programs are more than just incentives – they are catalysts that empower businesses to fill office space and create high-quality jobs for District residents.”

Interested businesses can learn more about the programs and apply by visiting ObviouslyDC.com.

