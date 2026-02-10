Mayor Bowser to Show Love to DC’s Seniors at Annual Valentine’s Event

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, February 11, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) will celebrate District seniors at the third annual Red, White, and You celebration, a signature event focused on reducing senior isolation and strengthening social connection during the winter months. The event highlights the Bowser Administration’s 11-year commitment to helping older Washingtonians live healthy, connected, and independent lives in the communities they love.



“We are always working to make sure our seniors feel connected – to community and to DC Government – and that’s what events like Red, White, and You are about,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our seniors built the city we love today, and we are proud to make sure they have the resources, support, and connections they need to live boldly in Washington, DC.”

Red, White, and You brings District seniors together for food, festive activities, and access to services that support aging in place. The event is intentionally designed to address social isolation, which can intensify during the winter months..

“Events like Red, White, and You reflect what we hear from seniors every day - connection matters,” said Charon P.W. Hines, Director of the Department of Aging and Community Living. “Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, we have built a system of supports that goes beyond services and truly invests in relationships, community, and dignity. We are committed to ensuring older adults in every ward can remain rooted in their community, stay healthy and engaged, and thrive.”



Since taking office in 2015, Mayor Bowser has made it a priority to ensure that Washington, DC is a place where residents can age boldly – safely, comfortably, and with dignity. The District has made sustained investments to support seniors through expanded transportation access, nutrition programs, safe housing, and community-based services. The District has also invested $1.5 million in its six senior wellness centers, strengthening programming and facilities that serve as hubs for wellness and connection. DACL-led social connection events have also reached more than 40,000 seniors, reducing isolation and strengthening overall well-being.

These investments have delivered measurable results. Since 2016, Senior MedExpress has provided more than 60,000 rides to 10,426 seniors, ensuring reliable transportation to medical appointments and essential services. The ConnectorCard program The ConnectorCard program—a cost-share program for qualified older adults age 60 and over—has expanded access to free or low-cost ground transportation for 8,633 District residents. And through DACL’s Safe at Home program, 8,096 District homes have received critical safety modifications, helping seniors remain independent and age in place longer.



In 2025, Mayor Bowser marked a major milestone in expanding safe, affordable housing for older adults by cutting the ribbon on the Louise Lisner Senior Apartments in Ward 3’s Friendship Heights neighborhood. Supported by a $26.6 million investment from the District’s Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF), the four-story expansion added 93 affordable senior apartments, including 19 units of permanent supportive housing, making it the first HPTF-financed project west of Rock Creek Park. This historic investment reflects the Bowser Administration’s commitment to creating affordable housing in every part of the District and ensuring seniors have access to high-quality homes with on-site services that support aging in place.

The Red, White, and You celebration also includes an intergenerational component through DACL’s annual Cupid’s Kids initiative. District seniors will receive handmade Valentine’s Day cards created by DC Public Schools students and community members. The cards are also delivered to seniors who receive meals through DACL’s Home-Delivered Meals Program, which delivers nutritious meals directly to seniors’ homes and to date has served 44,515 residents. The Cupid’s Kids initiative helps ensure older adults feel remembered, valued, and connected.



Together, these efforts reflect the Bowser Administration’s commitment to running through the tape by delivering sustained investments and tangible outcomes for older Washingtonians. Learn more about DACL services and events at dacl.dc.gov.



WHEN:

Wednesday, February 11 at 11:00 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Charon P.W. Hines, Director, Department of Aging and Community Living

Valerie E. Robinson, Ms. Senior DC 2025

Iris Moore-Smith, Department of Aging and Community Living Senior Ambassador and Ward 8 resident



WHERE:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Panorama Room

1600 Morris Road SE

*Closest Bus Routes: C29*

*Closest Bikeshare: 14th Street & Marion Barry Ave SE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



