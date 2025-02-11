Dietitian Live Partners with 24 Hour Fitness to Provide Insurance-Covered Nutrition Coaching

Start your journey.

Dietitian Live is expanding its partnership with 24 Hour Fitness, a 40-year leader in the health and fitness industry.

Partnering with Dietitian Live allows us to offer a truly comprehensive approach to health, ensuring that nutrition and fitness work hand-in-hand for optimal well-being.” — Jen Hofeling, Sr. Director of Retail

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dietitian Live , a premier provider of virtual nutrition coaching, is expanding its partnership with 24 Hour Fitness , a 40-year leader in the health and fitness industry. Following a highly successful pilot program in 2024, where over 250 members across 30 locations benefited from expert dietitian guidance, the partnership will now scale to over 250 locations in 2025.By integrating expert nutrition coaching with its state-of-the-art fitness facilities, 24 Hour Fitness continues to redefine what it means to support holistic health. Through this expanded collaboration, members now have access to virtual sessions with registered dietitians. Members receive personalized nutrition strategies to optimize performance, improve recovery, and support long-term wellness goals. Sessions also come at little to no cost through their health insurance, making expert guidance more accessible than ever. By addressing fitness and nutrition, this partnership offers a well-rounded approach to health that extends beyond the gym and into everyday life.“At 24 Hour Fitness, we are committed to providing our members with the tools and support they need to achieve happy healthy lives,” said Jen Hofeling, Senior Director of Retail. “Partnering with Dietitian Live allows us to offer a truly comprehensive approach to health, ensuring that nutrition and fitness work hand-in-hand for optimal well-being.”The success of the 2024 pilot program showcased the real-world impact of integrating nutrition with fitness. Participants reported improved eating habits, better digestion, and more sustainable goal setting. Members like Mary H. found the experience transformative. “My dietitian is fun and easy to talk to. She helps me set goals and stay on track,” said Mary. “Since working with her, I’ve been able to see what issues I have with certain foods and better understand what is going on with my body.”This expansion represents a significant step in making professional nutrition coaching an integral part of the gym experience. By prioritizing nutrition as a key component of overall wellness, 24 Hour Fitness and Dietitian Live are ensuring that more members have the opportunity to achieve their health and fitness goals with expert support.Businesses looking to integrate Dietitian Live into their member services can learn more by visiting our partner site or contacting Amber Hinson at partners@dietitianlive.com.About Dietitian LiveDietitian Live is a fast-growing national telehealth company specializing in connecting people with registered dietitians through innovative partnerships with gyms, employers, and healthcare organizations. By addressing diet, sleep, mindset, and stress, Dietitian Live empowers individuals to live healthier, more balanced lives.About 24 Hour FitnessFor more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With over 265 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com

