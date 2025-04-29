Reimagining Preventative Health: F45 Training and Dietitian Live Announce Groundbreaking Partnership

Dietitian Live F45 Training

Partnership expands access to tailored nutrition support for F45 members nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dietitian Live , a leading U.S. telehealth company providing personalized dietitian services, is thrilled to announce its partnership with F45 Training, one of the world's fastest-growing fitness franchises.In 2024, 100 F45 Training locations piloted Dietitian Live, pairing over 1,000 members with dedicated dietitians to help them reach their fitness goals. Following the pilot’s success, F45 is expanding the partnership to U.S. studio locations in 2025.Dietitian Live is transforming the future of health by moving beyond traditional diet plans. Leveraging the science of linguistic neuroplasticity, the company empowers individuals to break free from ingrained habits and build new neural pathways that support lasting energy, confidence, and consistency.Linguistic Neuroplasticity in Action: Dietitian Live’s care model taps into the brain’s capacity to rewire itself—helping clients break free from autopilot patterns and create entirely new neural pathways for energy, confidence, and consistency.High-Impact Care: Services are covered by most major insurance providers, with most clients paying $0 out of pocket. Dietitian Live removes financial barriers to care to provide advanced support without the high cost.Beyond Nutrition: Sessions integrate deep lifestyle coaching across nutrition, stress, sleep, movement, and mindset—because real change happens when the whole system aligns.Personalized Blueprint: Each client receives tailored guidance based on their unique biological, emotional, and behavioral profile. This highly individualized approach ensures recommendations are sustainable and scalable.Clinical Expertise Meets Innovation: From metabolic health and gut healing to GLP-1 support and cognitive performance, clients gain access to credentialed care rooted in evidence-based nutrition science and behavioral health principles.F45’s functional, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts are designed to burn fat, build strength, and improve cardiovascular health. However, exercise is only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to lasting health and wellness. Nutrition plays a critical role in performance, recovery, and overall well-being."F45 has revolutionized group training, and we're excited to complement that experience by providing members with tailored nutrition guidance, strategies to improve sleep and stress management, and support to sustain long-term health," said Amber Hinson, Director of Partnerships at Dietitian Live. "Our goal is to help F45 members align their diet with their fitness regimen to achieve sustainable results."F45 members can now easily schedule one-on-one virtual sessions with Dietitian Live's registered dietitians. These sessions are designed to integrate seamlessly into their lifestyles and provide practical strategies to support their goals. Whether members are looking to lose weight, manage a chronic condition, or simply feel better, Dietitian Live’s team delivers scientifically backed guidance tailored to their needs."We love Dietitian Live because it goes beyond just telling our members what to eat,” said Vanessa Robertson, F45 Franchisee. “It's about changing their mindset, providing consistency, and holding them accountable. Members are excited to find out that their insurance covers it at no cost, and they've had great experiences with the dietitians.”To learn more about the F45 partnership or becoming a Dietitian Live partner, visit our partner site or contact Amber Hinson at partners@dietitianlive.com.About Dietitian LiveDietitian Live is a fast-growing telehealth company specializing in connecting people with registered dietitians. Through its revolutionary behavior change model, sessions go beyond meal plans to help clients unlock their potential, transform their mindset, and create lasting changes. Their team of registered dietitians uses personalized, brain-based coaching to help clients achieve real breakthroughs in how they eat, move, sleep, and handle stress. To make this transformational care accessible, Dietitian Live partners with most major insurance providers—98% of clients pay $0 out of pocket. The company is also breaking down barriers through bold partnerships with gyms, employers, universities, and healthcare systems across the country. With every session, Dietitian Live is helping people reclaim their health, rewrite their habits, and reimagine what’s possible.About F45 TrainingF45 Training, crowned the "Best Circuit Workout" by Men's Health (2024) and the “#1 Gym Chain in the U.S.” by Men’s Journal (2023), offers functional workouts, consisting of strength and cardio HIIT training, that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. Discover more at https://f45training.com

