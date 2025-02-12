The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Austin Attorney Mary Jones

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Collaborative Divorce attorney Mary Jones was recently a featured guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals to explore the different divorce options that people have for untying the knot.“I like helping people,” said Mary Jones. “ In divorce they are going through one of the most difficult times in their life and if I can make that the slightest bit easier for them then I will have achieved an important goal for them.”Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative from March 3-9, 2025 to educate couples about different options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce is an option that keeps the divorce out of court.“Collaborative first came to Texas in the early 2000s and I jumped on board right away because I wanted to offer my clients an option other than the courthouse,” said Jones. “Collaborative puts you in a space that is totally confidential, with a team of divorce professionals that are working together with you and your spouse to find solutions for your divorce.”Mary Jones has been helping to resolve Austin area family law cases for more than 25 years. She focuses her practice on all aspects of family law including Collaborative Divorce. Visit https://maryjonesfamilylaw.com/ to learn more about Jones and the services she offers.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/mary-jones-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Austin and across the nation will offer 30 minute consultations for free. Anyone that is interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

