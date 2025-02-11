Visit Philadelphia to Launch Legacy & Love Video Series Honoring Black-Owned Businesses

PHILADELPHIA, January 23, 2025 – Visit Philadelphia is launching Legacy & Love, a four-part video series debuting Monday, January 27, 2025, ahead of Black History Month. The series celebrates the contributions of Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia that have been passed down through generations or built as a tribute to loved ones. The entire series will be available on visitphilly.com and Visit Philadelphia will release one video each week on social media and YouTube beginning February 1st.

The national theme for Black History Month, “African Americans and Labor,” is explored through the stories of four businesses that highlight the perseverance, legacy and entrepreneurial spirit within the city’s Black community. Legacy & Love is part of Visit Philadelphia’s In Pursuit of A More Perfect Union series, which showcases the city as a welcoming and inclusive destination while reexamining the evolving values of America’s founding vision.

“We’re proud to feature these four businesses during Black History Month and throughout the entire year,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “The Legacy & Love series is a heartfelt recognition of the impact these entrepreneurs and their families have made in our city’s history. Visitors looking for authentic experiences often find themselves in our vibrant neighborhoods, where small businesses play a crucial role in shaping that experience. Through this series, we hope to not only increase foot traffic to these businesses but also to inspire both visitors and residents with their stories of innovation and resilience.”

The series will be supported through a national paid media partnership with Travel Noire and an additional paid media buy with Meta, YouTube, iHeartMedia and The Philadelphia Tribune.

“The Legacy & Love series is a powerful reminder of how entrepreneurship is woven into Philadelphia’s cultural fabric,” said Daniel Davis, director of diverse marketing at Visit Philadelphia. “We’re excited to use our platform to highlight these small business owners, sharing their stories and life’s work with millions of potential new customers through our social media channels and paid advertising efforts.”

Featured businesses include:

Paul Beale’s Florist (North Philadelphia) : Founded in 1971 by Altermese Beale and her late husband Paul, this florist has become a cornerstone for celebrations, milestones and community events. Today, the family’s legacy continues with Altermese’s daughter and owner, Paulette Beale Harris, at the helm. 7220 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138, paulbealesflorist.com

Vera Doyle (Mount Airy) : Inspired by her mother Vera, Lori Thomson created this boutique to showcase items from and support predominantly Black and women-owned brands and artists. 7118 Germantown Avenue Fl. 1, Philadelphia, PA 19119, veradoyle.com

Hakim’s Bookstore (West Philadelphia) : Established by Dawud Hakim, one of the first Black-owned bookstores in the U.S., Hakim’s Bookstore is now owned and operated by his daughter Yvonne Blake and granddaughter Alana Rambera. They continue to share Black stories and foster a love for literature in their community. 210 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139, hakimsbookstore.com

Arterial Coffee (West Philadelphia) : Co-owned by sisters Sharla and Sharaine Brown, Arterial Coffee is a creative space that honors their family’s journey while providing a welcoming hub for connection and inspiration. 3100-02 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, instagram.com/arterial.coffee

Legacy & Love will explore themes such as:

The challenges faced by previous generations in building their businesses

How their legacies have been passed onto future generations

The ways current owners honor those legacies while forging their own paths

“I’m honored to be part of Visit Philadelphia’s Legacy & Love series,” said Lori Thomson, owner of Vera Doyle. “Building my legacy in Philadelphia means honoring the city’s rich history of Black entrepreneurship and paying homage to my mother. This series is a strong affirmation that Black stories are worth celebrating and a reminder that legacies are built on love and bold dreams.”

Legacy & Love is the beginning of an ongoing commitment to highlight and celebrate Black entrepreneurship in Philadelphia. Visit Philadelphia will continue to expand the series by featuring additional businesses throughout the year.

To learn more about Legacy & Love and explore the stories of Philadelphia’s Black-owned businesses, visit visitphilly.com/legacyandlove.

