A Guide to Philadelphia’s Top Luxury Wellness & Recovery Spots

PHILADELPHIA, February 27, 2026 – In 2026, spa getaways are evolving into intentional mini staycations, answering guests’ longing for deeper connection and intentional rest.

Health-obsessed consumers are driving dizzying new travel patterns, with wellness tourism expected to surpass $1.4 trillion by 2027. Although wellness trips made up just 7.8% of total travel in 2022, they generated nearly 19% of overall tourism spending — almost one in every five travel dollars.

In Philadelphia, luxury hotels and boutique spas continue to cater to this growing travel trend by offering everything from red-carpet facials and restorative head massages to detox body-sculpting studios with in-house baristas.

Look no further than Bathhouse. The social wellness brand is set to open its first location outside New York at the historic The Bellevue Hotel. This luxury experience will feature four pools and saunas, plus a host of contrast therapy amenities. Bathhouse joins the hotel’s already elite sports club, which includes an NBA-sized basketball court, a four-lane lap pool and an indoor track.

Let’s take a look at every indulgent splurge to zap your zen back into balance:

Aestheticians & Detox

Redwood Beauty & Wellness

441 Lyceum Avenue, 1st Floor

Tucked away in Roxborough, Black-owned Redwood Beauty — led by renowned esthetician Dawn McCall — offers a thoughtfully curated treatment menu including advanced facial peels, restorative head spa massages and yoni steams, all designed to help the body reset, recover and rejuvenate. They also feature men’s wellness services, such as scalp microneedling and lingam steam treatments to support prostate health. Hours: Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sunday.

SKNDUSTRY

220 S. 8th Street

Kaitlyn Nelson, DPAS, PA-C, is the founder of one of the city’s most trusted medical aesthetics practices. She launched SKNdustry to bring a fresh approach to the beauty space: anatomy-first, hyper-personalized injectables that prioritize natural results and patient education over trends or quick fixes. Hours: Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Saturday, Sunday.

The J Spot

501 S. 22nd Street

Nestled in Fitler Square, this women-owned medspa elevates aesthetics with highly personalized care and holistic experiences. Grab a sweet treat and a freshly brewed coffee from their on-site boutique, then fully immerse yourself with a Cold Plunge by Plunge® and their luxurious sauna by Halotherapy Solutions®. Hours: Open Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Closed Monday.

The Tox

1921 Walnut Street

This bicoastal detox body sculpting studio has mastered wellness treatments that define the body. With other locations in Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, The Tox eliminates bloating and puts the mind and body at rest. Don’t forget to end your session with a hot detox tea. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday -Thursday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Victoria Roggio Beauty

Creative Arts Building, 219 Cuthbert Street

This award-winning spa continues to grow its menu, from red carpet facials and lymphatic massages to a variety of laser services and therapeutic massages. Known for red-carpet glam and bridal makeup services, founder and lead esthetician Victoria Roggio promises European sensibility and a deeply personalized approach. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Sunday, Monday.

Apothecary & Holistic Medicine

Arrowroot Apothecary

825 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA

Founded in 1976, Arrowroot is a trusted destination for those seeking to maintain or restore their health and vitality. They keep trained health professionals on staff, offering and suggesting best tips for personalized nutrition and supplement plans. This Main Line location features a mini on-site section with pre-made meals, making it easy to grab wholesome options on the go. Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Holistic Jawn

1218 N. 29th Street

Rooted in community, this neighborhood wellness shop specializes in natural healing and hard-to-find herbal remedies. Shelves stocked with specialty herbs – including raw honey, ashwagandha, chickweed and sea moss – help support internal balance. Knowledgeable staff are always on hand to guide guests through the world of herbal healing, helping them find the right path toward balance, restoration and longevity. Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Dope Botanicals

257 S. 20th Street

This Black-owned herbal apothecary (from sisters Nakia and Taahirah Stith) in Rittenhouse Square delivers hands-on guidance, literally – just walk up to the wellness bar and tell the staff how you’re feeling for instant recommendations on the perfect smoothie. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Monday.

Penn Herb Co. Ltd.

601 N. 2nd Street

From herbs and vitamins for inner wellness to medicinal remedies for skincare and haircare, Penn Herb has been a trusted community staple since 1924. Whether you’re shopping small or stocking up in bulk, they specialize in providing natural cures for everything including ways to improve sleeping habits. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Meditation & Movement

Ballers Sports Club

1325 N. Beach Street

Philadelphia’s newest luxury social club allows guests to relieve stress on the court: pickleball and squash, or in their state-of-the-art golf simulator. Competition meets contemplation. After, grab a bite at their full-service restaurant and bar … because nothing pairs better with a hard-fought match than a well-earned cocktail. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Equinox

1907 Walnut Street

Situated in Rittenhouse Square, this upscale gym merges business and wellness by offering elite fitness equipment, an expansive class lineup, stunning city views and co-working spaces with private offices—an elevated take on the work-from-gym lifestyle. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fusion Gyms

2801 Grant Avenue

Fusion Gyms, with five locations across the Philadelphia region and Bucks County, blend a high-class gym with a full-service barbershop and salon. No contracts. No hidden fees. Their facilities feature everything from indoor boxing rings to outdoor basketball courts, plus outdoor lounge areas that set the perfect post-workout mood after a good sweat. Hours: 24/7.

In Flow Studio

1811 Frankford Avenue

This breathtaking open-concept studio, accented with exposed brick and urban charm, invites guests into a seamless flow of meditation, movement and relaxation. Flooded with natural light through expansive windows, the space supports a calming journey toward inner peace. Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Monday, Thursday 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

PWRBLD Gym

1 S. Broad Street

PWRBLD Gym – opened in 2019 by competitive powerlifter and proud veteran Collin Whitney – welcomes anyone ready to push their body’s limits. Spanning 22,000 square feet across two stories, their creative Center City space is an epic fitness arena that celebrates iconic Philly moments like Saquon Barkley’s legendary backwards hurdle. Other locations: King of Prussia and Warrington, Pennsylvania. Hours: 24/7.

305 Fitness

1625 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

Bringing the burn and the beat, 305 Fitness is everyone’s favorite dance fitness club workout with a live dee-jay. Think: jazzercise meets tanging. Get in a good sweat and meet new people at the hottest new daytime dance studio in Philadelphia. Hours: Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saunas & Spas

DTXFY

4328 Main Street; 133 Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA

Founded by Denise Lehmann in 2022 – after realizing she needed advanced recovery solutions for her 50-year-old body – DTXFY is a wellness space that now specializes in cutting-edge recovery and longevity treatments. The space is known for its massage pods that target tension and promote deep relaxation, which pair perfectly with red light therapy and infrared saunas. Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday, Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ebba Sparre

1900 Patterson Avenue

Located at the American Swedish Historical Museum in FDR Park, Ebba Sparre brings a slice of Scandinavia to Philadelphia. From their Finnish saunas to Native American sweat lodges, this all-natural wellness tradition stretches back almost 10,000 years. Book a private cedar barrel, available for solo sessions or groups of four. Hours: Friday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fiorst

8480 Hagy’s Mill Road

Nestled along the Delaware River at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, this woodland escape is a relaxing retreat for sauna enthusiasts looking to elevate their ritual, with a riverside sauna and cold plunge experience. Between sessions, unwind in the snow, stretch out under the trees or cozy up beside a roaring fireplace. Hours: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

Formation Sauna + Wellness

305 Brown Street

Located in Northern Liberties, Formation offers a serene escape where guests can unwind in indoor swings and immersive sound baths surrounded by nature, complemented by a range of massage options, saunas and a cold plunge. From facial treatments to restorative foot soaks, this tranquil space melts stress away. Hours: Saturday-Monday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed Tuesday.

Fusion Spa & Resort

250 Byberry Road

Half wellness wonderland and half social spa, this new 29,000-square-foot bathhouse in Northeast Philly offers a transformative indoor and outdoor experience by blending Finnish, Japanese and Turkish wellness rituals. Fusion blocks out the noise and invites guests to slow down. International health-focused dining available. Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Treat My Feet

401 East Girard Avenue

Treat My Feet is the buzziest new addition to Fishtown’s spa scene. In addition to foot massages, they offer full-body massages along with deep tissue massages targeting tougher muscle layers and connective tissue to relieve tension and promote healing. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Urban Oasis Spa

1522 Locust Street, 2nd Floor

Thai-inspired sound and heat techniques guide the body into deep relaxation during custom aromatherapy sessions, while skilled massage therapists gently release tension with each intentional movement. Vibrations from sound bowls calm the mind and restore the spirit, including a warm cup of tea and a sweet treat at the end of your session. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

387

30 Maplewood Mall

This grooming-focused spa for men offers a full menu of services including facials, beard treatments, Japanese head spas, microneedling and ingrown hair removal. It’s designed to be a true one-stop destination for men’s self-care. Mobile stylist appointments are available here. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Groceries & Goodies

REAP Wellness

1325 Frankford Avenue

Co-owned by former wellness journalist Adjua Fisher and professional chef Zach Rice, REAP expanded their deliciously healthy meal service business to a mini mart, making curated healthy options more accessible. Plant-based smoothies, pressed juices, pre-made meals and sweet treats are a must-try. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Riverwards Produce

146 Bread Street; 2200 E. Norris Street

Erewhon of the East Coast, Riverwards Produce Market has the smoothie game locked down, thanks to a viral smoothie counter that churns out vibrant lime-ginger-pineapple blends. Returning to the roots of grocery, their Old City and Fishtown locations sell locally sourced produce and specialty items. Hours: Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Hotels & Wellness Stays

AKA University City

2929 Walnut Street

Level 28 is your wellness destination. Enjoy access to massages, meditation and strength training, alongside a Technogym fitness center, indoor swimming pool, private cinema, outdoor terrace amid sweeping city views. Pro tip: book the floating yoga session (hosted by Aqua Vida) and make a paddleboard your personal mat for a sunset salutation. Hours: vary, check website.

AWAY Spa at The W

1439 Chestnut Street

Nestled inside The W, the experience begins with a rejuvenating ginger shot upon arrival. Guests retreat to a tranquil relaxation lounge offering curated beverages and light bites after indulging in a wide range of treatments — from restorative facials and massages to wellness hydration drips designed to replenish and renew. Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Spa at Four Seasons

1 N.19th Street

Former Real Housewife star Bethenny Frankel marked Four Seasons Philadelphia as the best hotel in the world on social media in 2025. Why? She referenced the hotel’s breathtaking views, from the 57th floor, plus their indulgent Night Spa, which offers guests private access to the 700 pounds of healing crystals infused on the wall, in addition to their infinity-edge pool and a champagne toast. Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Underground Spa & Wellness at The Logan

1 Logan Square

Upon arrival, guests are invited to select their beverage of choice — from herbal teas to bubbly champagne — and embark on a premium spa experience. Their menu features indulgent massage and facial packages, including CBD enhancements and aromatherapy treatments, plus their award-winning Alpine Arnica Deep Tissue Massage, which uses Russian techniques for a deeply restorative experience. Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Richel D’Ambra Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel

10 Avenue of the Arts, 3rd Floor

Oozing with the glitz of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Philadelphia, this luxury spa experience is a transformative journey. Drift into deep relaxation to the soothing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls, or opt for an energy-focused experience that incorporates chakra crystals, Reiki and other restorative modalities designed to balance and renew. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

