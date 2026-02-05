Visit Philadelphia and Victory Brewing Company Brew Up Nostalgia for 250th Anniversary Beer: Philly First

PHILADELPHIA, February 5, 2026 – Visit Philadelphia and Victory Brewing Company today announced plans for Philly First, a nostalgia-invoking beer celebrating America’s 250th anniversary while paying tribute to all the amazing firsts that happened in Philadelphia.

This crisp, easy-drinking ale was brewed for the good times and the good people of this mighty fine city, the Birthplace of America where 13 rag-tag colonies declared freedom from British tyranny and signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Philly First celebrates the shared milestones of Visit Philadelphia and Victory Brewing, with both companies set to celebrate their 30th anniversaries in 2026.

”Philly First is the latest collaboration beer between Visit Philadelphia and Victory Brewing, furthering a 16-year partnership among friends in the Birthplace of America,” said Angela Val, President and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “We hope this nostalgic ale will be sipped and savored during celebratory moments across our hard-working city throughout the Semiquincentennial.”

On Sunday, February 15, in honor of 215 Day across Philadelphia – the homegrown holiday that marks the city’s first and oldest area code – Victory will host a “First Pour” event at their multi-level downtown taproom, located at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Sunday will mark the first time anyone can sample Philly First within Victory Taprooms exclusively, with Victory co-founder Bill Covaleski on-site during a 30th Birthday Bash at Victory’s Downingtown taproom.

Philly First — weighing in at a crushable 4.8% ABV, with light, hoppy bitterness and hints of tropical fruit — further cements the bond between Visit Philadelphia and Victory Brewing Company, one forged through the collaborative launch of the iconic Summer Love Ale in 2010. Going beyond beer, these two Philly-built organizations remain focused on connecting the community and bringing people together to celebrate everything that makes Philadelphia the most welcoming destination in the world.

“Beer has a way of bringing people together, especially in a city like Philadelphia that’s full of celebration, of tradition, of pride,” said Kelly Irvine, Senior Brand Manager for Victory Brewing. “Our Philly First collaboration beer with Visit Philadelphia is meant to do just that. To help us celebrate all that’s special about Philly. There’s a reason that our original collaboration, Summer Love, has now lasted over 15 years and earned its place as a staple in Philadelphia. And, it’s what we aim to recreate with Philly First – the pride and indescribable feeling of being a part of this beer drinking town. Onward to Victory.”

Additionally, Philly First honors the pioneering spirit of innovation embodied by 52 Weeks of Firsts, a series of yearlong pop-up experiences (through December 26, 2026) – supported by the Philadelphia Historic District Partners – that recognize everything from the First Electronic Computer to the First Zoo in America. These quirky Saturday Firstivals are playfully captured on the beer’s colorful and irreverent label, which reads: Philly was first at a lot of things. Now, it’s in your cooler.

Following the launch party on 215 Day, Philly First will be widely available throughout the city and suburbs – look for it in 16-ounce cans at local beer distributors and craft beer boutiques, as well as on draft at neighborhood bars and gastropubs, plus all Victory Taprooms.

Attn: Renderings of Philly First (cans + label art) are available upon request.

Check Victory’s Beer Finder for more information on how to get the beer. Follow Visit Philadelphia and Victory Brewing on Instagram for behind-the-scenes video and fun content related to Philly First.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media Channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

About Victory Brewing Company:

Headquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet, born out of a passion to introduce Americans to high-quality beer and a drinking experience rooted in connectivity. In 1996, Victory opened its doors to serve full-flavored, innovative beers putting curiosity and inspiration from their travels and the world around them into each delicious pint and has since become a cornerstone of the craft beer industry as a highly regarded and internationally recognized brand.

Victory has imbued its vibrant culture and elevated beer-drinking experience at its taproom locations in Parkesburg, PA; Kennett Square, PA; Charlotte, NC; flagship location in Downingtown, PA; Philadelphia, PA; and a joint venture with Level99 in Tysons Corner, VA. In February 2016, Victory announced an alliance with Southern Tier Brewing Company under the partnership platform of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. Brooklyn-based Sixpoint Brewery and Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford, VA have since joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family. To learn more about Victory Brewing Company please visit www.victorybeer.com or follow them on social media @victorybeer and @victorytaprooms.

