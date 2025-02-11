Idaho Fish and Game offering Wolf Trapper Certification course at 2025 Idaho Sportsman Show in Garden City

Idaho Fish and Game is holding a wolf trapper certification class during the 2025 Idaho Sportsman Show at Expo Idaho in Garden City, on Saturday, March 1, and there is still space available.

The class will be held from 1:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Expo Idaho Western Town Conference Room, located at 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Everyone who pre-registers for this wolf trapper certification course will have their entry fee for the Idaho Sportsman Show waived for Saturday – all they will need to do is present their confirmation email at the entry gate for the Sportsman Show. Be sure to show up early and stop by Idaho Fish and Game’s booth (and everything else the show has to offer)!

You can pre-register for the class here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/223507

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to buying wolf trapping tags. Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education.

Class registration can be completed online, or by stopping by any regional Fish and Game office for assistance. The cost of the course is $9.75.

Wolf trapper education is taught by a certified wolf-trapping instructor who will cover wolf trapping regulations and ethics, wolf habits and behavior, trapping methods, and reporting requirements.

For more information about any of the trapper and hunter education programs in Idaho or specific classes in the Southwest Region, please contact the regional Fish and Game office in Nampa at 208-465-8465.